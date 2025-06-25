"We had radio stations pull our music"—Newsboys issue statement on being dropped by label post Michael Tait confession

Newsboys recently responded to the reports of being fired by their record label, Capitol Christian Music Group. Notably, the ongoing issue is associated with band member Michael Tait, who admitted on June 10, 2025, that the allegations against him about drug use and touching young men inappropriately are true.

On Sunday, June 22, the rock band spoke to the audience while performing at the Elevate Music Festival, where they addressed their alleged removal from the record label. According to Billboard, another one of the group members, Adam Agee, was heard saying during the event:

“We’ve been dropped from our record label. We’ve had radio stations pull our music. We’ve been canceled by promoters and venues all over the world.”

Newsboys also referred to Michael’s confession earlier this month, saying that it left a different kind of impact on them. The group said that they were shocked since Tait spoke to them about certain issues he had been dealing with for a long time, which were also associated with his personal life.

“He had mentioned a few things about substance abuse, and some personal struggles he was having at home when he wasn’t on the road, but never anything of the magnitude of what we read and what was reported and never anything, ever, just anything that could have ever made us think that he could possibly be a danger to others or anything like that”, the band said.

Adam, Newsboys frontman, also described Tait as a brother and a friend. He further stated that the family members of the bandmates are feeling like their names have now been linked to Tait’s issues, and it has hurt everyone.

Newsboys reacted to the allegations against Michael Tait on another occasion

Michael Tait announced his departure from Newsboys through an Instagram post on January 18, 2025. However, he did not give any reasons behind his exit. He started trending on social media June 4, when an article of The Roys Report went viral, claiming that there were accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct against Tait alongside drug and alcohol abuse.

The article mentioned certain incidents between 2004 and 2014, where victims were allegedly assaulted by Tait on different occasions. An investigation was reportedly conducted into the matter for two years. Newsboys members reacted to the article on June 6 via an Instagram statement, saying that they were “shattered” to read the allegations.

“First and foremost, our hearts are with the victims who have bravely shared their stories. If you are a victim, we urge you to come forward. We absolutely do not condone any form of sexual assault”, the band added.

Previously on June 10, Michael Tait made a "confession" on Instagram, writing that he is “tired of leading a double life” and left the band earlier this year to get some help. He confirmed that he is now “clean and sober” after spending a few weeks at a Utah-based treatment center.

Michael referred to the accusations against him, stating that he has hurt a lot of people and that he is praying for forgiveness from everyone. He also wrote that he's feeling ashamed since he lied to his family members, close friends, and fans about himself. He continued:

“I was not the same person on stage Sunday night that I was at home on Monday. I was violating everything I was raised to believe by my God-fearing Dad and Mom, about walking with Jesus and was grieving the very God I loved and sang about for most of my life. By His grace, I can say that for the past six months, I have lived a singular life-one of utter brokenness and total dependence on a loving and merciful God.”

Meanwhile, Newsboys was supposed to go on a tour scheduled between May 31 and June 16. However, the group announced on social media last month that the tour got canceled since the promoter, Faith Live Canada, breached the agreement and could not arrange certain things that were necessary for the event.

