"We welcome that investigation"- Smokey Robinson's lawyers react to police investigating sexual assault allegations against singer

Following last week's complaint alleging that Smokey Robinson s*xually assaulted several of his former housekeepers, his lawyers and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department now confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway. The Sheriff's office said in a statement on Thursday, May 15, 2025, per Variety, that they are "actively investigating" the allegations.
However, they declined to further comment about the case as it is in its early stages. Moreover, the Motown singer's attorney said in a statement, per Variety, that they welcome the investigation and implied that the lawsuit was manufactured.
"Plaintiffs filed a police report only after they filed only after they filed a $50 million lawsuit. This means only the police are now required to investigate. We welcome that investigation, which involves Plaintiffs who continue to hide their identities, because exposure to the truth is a powerful thing."
Smokey Robinson's attorney also shared that they are confident that the investigation will be favorable for the Motown singer and that it will conclude that he did nothing wrong. They also called it a "manufactured lawsuit" that they think was intended to sully the good names of the singer and his wife, Frances Robinson.
The criminal probe followed a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 6, 2025. Four former housekeepers employed by the Robinsons came out, alleging Smokey Robinson of s*xual assault and r*pe numerous times inside his home. They also named Frances in the lawsuit as a complicit in what her husband was doing.
Moreover, they also accused the couple of not paying them the right wages and of creating a hostile work environment.
Smokey Robinson's lawyer has previously denied the allegations, plus what's next in the case
Shortly after the news of the civil lawsuit against Smokey Robinson came out last week, his attorney hit back at the r*pe and assault allegations against him. In a statement on May 7, 2025, the Motown singer's lawyer, Christopher Frost, shared a statement, per NY Daily News, calling the lawsuit "vile" and "false." He also accused the plaintiffs of trying to extort money from the music icon, adding:
"As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon."
He also criticized the plaintiffs' legal team, accusing them of creating a media circus and bizarre theatrics following the news conference they did on May 6. Frost also asked the public to "reserve judgement" during the investigation, as evidence comes out. Smokey Robinson's legal team is also reportedly pushing for a motion to dismiss.
According to Frost, part of their motion to dismiss will address several things mentioned in the lawsuit, including aspects in the complaint that "defy credulity," "purported timelines," and other inconsistencies. He also added that he will "fiercely defend" Smokey and Frances Robinson in the case.
Smokey Robinson made a brief comment about his r*pe and assault allegations during a brief phone interview on May 7, 2025, with the Daily Mail. He said, "I am appalled," but shortly mentioned that he can't talk about the case at the moment.