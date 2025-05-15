"We welcome that investigation"- Smokey Robinson's lawyers react to police investigating sexual assault allegations against singer

Following last week's complaint alleging that Smokey Robinson s*xually assaulted several of his former housekeepers, his lawyers and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department now confirmed that a criminal investigation is underway. The Sheriff's office said in a statement on Thursday, May 15, 2025, per Variety, that they are "actively investigating" the allegations.

Ad

However, they declined to further comment about the case as it is in its early stages. Moreover, the Motown singer's attorney said in a statement, per Variety, that they welcome the investigation and implied that the lawsuit was manufactured.

"Plaintiffs filed a police report only after they filed only after they filed a $50 million lawsuit. This means only the police are now required to investigate. We welcome that investigation, which involves Plaintiffs who continue to hide their identities, because exposure to the truth is a powerful thing."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Smokey Robinson's attorney also shared that they are confident that the investigation will be favorable for the Motown singer and that it will conclude that he did nothing wrong. They also called it a "manufactured lawsuit" that they think was intended to sully the good names of the singer and his wife, Frances Robinson.

The criminal probe followed a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 6, 2025. Four former housekeepers employed by the Robinsons came out, alleging Smokey Robinson of s*xual assault and r*pe numerous times inside his home. They also named Frances in the lawsuit as a complicit in what her husband was doing.

Ad

Moreover, they also accused the couple of not paying them the right wages and of creating a hostile work environment.

Smokey Robinson's lawyer has previously denied the allegations, plus what's next in the case

Ad

Shortly after the news of the civil lawsuit against Smokey Robinson came out last week, his attorney hit back at the r*pe and assault allegations against him. In a statement on May 7, 2025, the Motown singer's lawyer, Christopher Frost, shared a statement, per NY Daily News, calling the lawsuit "vile" and "false." He also accused the plaintiffs of trying to extort money from the music icon, adding:

"As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon."

Ad

He also criticized the plaintiffs' legal team, accusing them of creating a media circus and bizarre theatrics following the news conference they did on May 6. Frost also asked the public to "reserve judgement" during the investigation, as evidence comes out. Smokey Robinson's legal team is also reportedly pushing for a motion to dismiss.

According to Frost, part of their motion to dismiss will address several things mentioned in the lawsuit, including aspects in the complaint that "defy credulity," "purported timelines," and other inconsistencies. He also added that he will "fiercely defend" Smokey and Frances Robinson in the case.

Ad

Smokey Robinson made a brief comment about his r*pe and assault allegations during a brief phone interview on May 7, 2025, with the Daily Mail. He said, "I am appalled," but shortly mentioned that he can't talk about the case at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More