"Went from Jesus Walks to being addicted to whippets"- Internet reacts amid reports of Kanye reportedly resuming Nitrous Oxide addiction

Sources told The Post on February 20 that Kanye West was inhaling nitrous oxide yet again. A second source also alleged that his consumption of the anesthetic had led to it affecting his relationship with his wife, Bianca Censori. Netizens have since taken to the internet to react to the claims.

While referring to when the relapse began, a person who claimed to be a friend of Kanye West told The Post:

“When he got back to LA he got dental work again and I think that’s when he relapsed."

Expand Tweet

Another source claimed that the 47-year-old was inhaling nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, as recently as the Grammys party that took place on February 2. The source told The Post:

“The nitrous took over in Los Angeles. After the Grammy party, he met people and it kind of escalated to things that he never does anymore when he’s in Japan.”

Followers have since taken to the internet to react to the reports, with one person commenting online:

Expand Tweet

Several netizens seemed to make light of the latest announcement and flooded the internet with their opinions, with some reading:

“Living life one quarter at a time,” an X user said.

“Bruh. This can’t be real. If it is… of course it’s causing issues in their relationship. He had her walk nude on a red carpet event,” a platform user said.

“Bro cant do coke like regular peoole,” another netizen commented.

Last year, Ye’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, alleged that the former’s dentist, Thomas P. Connelly, was the supplier of the laughing gas. Milo alleged that the dentist was taking $50,000 per month from Ye for supplying the laughing gas despite him knowing the “distressing symptoms” that were caused.

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

“That explains a lot. Hopefully he recovers,” an X user said.

“Yikes, nitrous oxide can mess with memory big-time,” another platform user said.

“Should’ve just stuck to weed,” a netizen said.

Meanwhile, Kanye West has been making headlines for his remarks, which also included him selling a t-shirt with an inappropriate symbol emblazoned on it on his official Yeezy website. Some other reactions to the nitrous oxide reports also read:

“He’s on the diddy list guys. He knows what’s about to happen…,” an X user said.

“There are things money can’t buy,” another platform user said.

“There is an issue with nitrous and his dentist”- Sources claim Kanye West is inhaling nitrous oxide again

According to The Post, a former employee of Kanye West shared that Ye’s memory was “so messed up this point,” that he would forget having conversations with people within a few days. The source added:

“You can kind of just convince [West] of things and he doesn’t really fact check them. You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he’ll believe it.”

Another source told The Post that West was using nitrous oxide as “medication.” They also added:

“There is an issue with nitrous and his dentist, and the medication leads to his meltdown. When he comes off the nitrous he’s crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants. It’s as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It’s like a cultural Tourettes experience, his entire life is a video game.”

Kanye West himself had not addressed the reports at the time of writing this article.

