"Were the vocals mixed in a barn ?" - Fans react to Dolly Parton joining Sabrina Carpenter on 'Please Please Please' deluxe version

Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with Dolly Parton for a remix of Please Please Please, featured in the deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album Short n' Sweet, released on February 14. The announcement came just two days after Carpenter won her first Grammy.

On February 4, announcing the news on Instagram, Carpenter shared a picture of her and wrote:

“As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) Short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton… She wouldn’t want me to swear but holy sh*t!!!!!!”

Now, once the song was released on Valentine's Day, it went viral. It was later uploaded on X by @Iittlestory, and garnered netizens’ reactions. However, many of them criticized the song and the editing as one sarcastically asked if it was mixed in a barn, possibly suggesting that the editing quality is low.

“Were the vocals mixed in a barn ?” one user wrote.

Others also reacted in a similar manner as one said that this shouldn’t have made the final cut, while another one said that she allegedly sounded like a grandma.

“Oh sabrina baby i know u love dolly but how did this make the final cut,” criticised one user.

“SHE SOUNDS LIKE A GRANDMA !/?:?” wrote another user.

“This lowkey sounds like two different songs lmaooo,” claimed another one.

However, others came to her support and one said that it was really cute while another one said that people are just being dramatic as it's not that bad.

“IT'S SO CUTE,” stated one fan.

“We can just forget this song exists like the yes and remix ft mariah… SHORT N SWEET DELUXE OUT IN A FEW HOURS,” wrote another one.

“This is not bad at all, people are dramatic,” said another user, criticizing the haters.

Sabrina Carpenter won two Grammy awards

Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton's remix recently got released (Image via Getty Images)

At the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2, Sabrina Carpenter won her first two Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso. She was also nominated for Song of the Year. Her mashup of Espresso and Please Please Please featured a playful, slapstick-style performance.

As mentioned, Sabrina Carpenter recently announced a collaboration with Dolly Paton on her new remix track from her album Short n' Sweet. As per Billboard's February 4 report, fan favorites including Taste and Espresso are included in the deluxe edition of Short n' Sweet. It further features other new songs including 15 Minutes, Couldn't Make It Any Harder, and Bad Reviews.

It also includes the song Busy Woman, which was initially exclusively accessible online. Additionally, according to the same Billboard report, three of Short n' Sweet's singles, including the huge hits Espresso and Taste, made it to the Billboard Hot 100.

However, just one song made it to the top of the list: Please Please Please.

Sabrina Carpenter performed atop a staircase, incorporating pratfalls inspired by a 1970s Goldie Hawn special. According to Variety, her singles Espresso and Please Please Please, released in spring 2024, were among the year's biggest hits, peaking at No. 6 and No. 14 on the Variety Hitmakers Top 25.

On the other hand, Sabrina Carpenter attended the Grammy Awards for the first time this year and received six nominations, including Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

