What are the allegations against Michael Tait? Paramore’s Hayley Williams slams the contemporary Christian music industry for enabling his behavior 

Paramore's Hayley Williams has recently spoken out on Instagram Stories against Michael Tait, the former lead vocalist of DC Talk and Newsboys. She further slammed the contemporary Christian music industry.

"I hope the CCM industry crumbles and f*ck all of you who knew and didnt do a damn thing. I bet I've got your number. And btw if you're not angry too then maybe it's time to question why," Hayley Williams said.

As per Billboard's June 10 report, Tait has been facing allegations by multiple people of serious misconduct, grooming, and years of substance abuse throughout his time as a Christian touring artist.

Notably, Hayley Williams's post appeared roughly a week after Christian news outlet The Roys Report ran the results of a two-and-a-half-year investigation into Tait, during which three men alleged that he groomed and assaulted them between 2004 and 2014.

Newboys' members reflect on the ongoing allegations

On June 6, 2025, the four remaining members of the group, Jeff Frankenstein, Jody Davis, Duncan Phillips, and Adam Agee, addressed the allegations in an Instagram post.

“Last night our hearts were shattered when we read the news alleging drug abuse and inappropriate sexual actions by our former lead singer, Michael Tait. While Michael has not addressed these allegations, we are devastated by even the implications," they wrote.

They continued:

“First and foremost, our hearts are with the victims who have bravely shared their stories. If you are a victim, we urge you to come forward. We absolutely do not condone any form of sexual assault."

Michael Tait himself admitted in a June 2025 Instagram post to a “double life” that included unwanted contact and heavy drug use.

“I am ashamed of my life choices and actions and make no excuses for them. I will simply call it what God calls it – sin... While I might dispute certain details in the accusations against me, I do not dispute the substance of them," he said.

He added:

“Even before this recent news became public, I had started on a path to health, healing, and wholeness… I accept the consequences of my sin and am committed to continuing the hard work of repentance and healing – work [which] I will do quietly and privately, away from the stage and the spotlight.”

In January, Tait left his position in Newsboys days before the band started the second leg of its Worldwide Revival Nights Tour. In 2009, after Peter Furler left Newsboys, he became their lead singer.

Under the leadership of Tait, the Newsboys moved to a new stage and presented albums such as Born Again (2010) and God's Not Dead (2011).

Hayley Williams breaks silence on Michael Tait allegations

Following the recent allegations against Michael, Hayley Williams has come forward to criticize the genre as one that has reportedly enabled his actions over a long time.

Hayley Williams' statement was shared through an Instagram story:

“The amount of things i have to say and the amount of people i know who were likely changed forever by this man and by the industry that empowered/enabled him…”

She added:

“I grew up around this. I am not afraid of any of these people — most of them have written me off anyway by now. How many stories like this from this VERY small corner of the music industry will we hear before we realize that [capitalizing] on people’s faith and vulnerability is the ‘sin'?”

Although Hayley Williams is currently recognized primarily as the lead singer of Paramore, her background in music is closely connected to contemporary Christian music (CCM).

With the scandal involving Michael Tait still developing, the Christian music industry is going through a time of heavy examination and possible reform. Although Tait has confirmed some of the allegations against him, such as substance abuse and unwanted advances, legal or institutional action is yet to be determined.

