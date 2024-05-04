What is Ayahuasca? Meaning of Kendrick Lamar's line aimed at Drake on new diss track, Meet the Grahams explained

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have recently been making headlines for releasing diss tracks targeting each other. Moments after the former released Family Matters, Kendrick Lamar fired back with Meet the Grahams on May 4.

The lyrics of the track mentioned Ayahuasca, which the artist suggested Drake consume and "strip the ego." The lyrics stated:

"But I suggest some ayahuasca, strip the ego from the bottom. I try to empathize with you 'cause I know that you ain't been through nothin'. Crave entitlement, but wanna be liked so bad that it's puzzlin'."

Ayahuasca refers to a brew prepared with ingredients that have hallucinogenic properties, as per Healthline. It is made with stalks of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine and leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub. As per the website, research suggests that Ayahuasca can also help with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and anxiety.

Although the brew is often associated with brain health, psychological well-being, and spiritual purposes, it also has a lot of risks. Some of its side effects include panic, paranoia, vomiting, diarrhea, increased heart rate, and more.

While Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud has been ongoing for years, things took a turn when the former released Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, referencing Lamar. Kendrick Lamar then responded with a diss track titled Euphoria, in which he criticized the rapper and also questioned his credibility.

The latest track before Meet the Grahams, titled 6:16 in LA also led to a lot of discussions among the public.

Kendrick Lamar made many accusations against Drake on Meet the Grahams: Lyrics and other details explored

Kendrick Lamar referred to the One Dance artist's family in Meet the Grahams. He rapped that he allegedly lied about his son and daughter and the rest of the kids.

"You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh, you lied about them other kids that’s out there hoping that you come," he said.

Furthermore, he also claimed that Drake had issues with gambling and drinking as he rapped:

"You got gambling problems, drinking problems, pill-popping and spending problems, bad with money, wh*re house/ Therapy’s a lovely start."

Lamar then recalled a few instances from the past and rapped:

"No dominance, let's recap moments when you didn't fit in/ No secret handshakes with your friend/ No cultural cachet to binge, just disrespectin' your mother/ Identity's on the fence, don't know which family will love ya."

Lamar then went on to address Drake's mother Sandra in the lyrics of the track, saying that he has "some habits," adding that she should not "undermine" them.

"Your son got some habits, I hope you don't undermine them Especially with all the girls that's hurt inside this climate You a woman, so you know how it feels to be in alignment With emotion, hopin' a man can see you and not be blinded," he said.

Meet the Grahams is the latest track to be released in the ongoing feud and fans are curious to know if Drake will respond with a new diss track.