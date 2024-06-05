What is the BAND4BAND challenge? Central Cee and Lil Baby collaboration sparks the latest TikTok trend 

Central Cee and Lil Baby's latest collaborative track, BAND4BAND, has sparked a viral TikTok trend. The two rappers collaborated to release the track last month.

The viral TikTok trend named "BAND4BAND Challenge" by netizens features people dressing up in stereotypical British clothing to imitate Cee and playing ATL rappers to imitate Lil Baby. The original song had Cee and Lil Baby going back and forth while rapping with unique accents, and the TikTok challenge is supposedly a joke about the accents.

Central Cee and Lil Baby also released a TikTok video together promoting their new single. However, they did not dress up in British and ATL rapper signature clothing as is seen in the latest internet trend.

BAND4BAND was an exclusive YouTube release on May 23, 2024. Geenaro, Ghana Beats & Aasis Beats produced the track. The track came out on other digital music streaming platforms on the next day (May 24).

Everything to know about Central Cee and Lil Baby's collaboration track, BAND4BAND

BAND4BAND was initially supposed to be a solo track for Central Cee reportedly. However, in March 2024, the rapper confirmed it would be a collaboration between him and Lil Baby on his Instagram story.

HotNewHipHop described the track as a "dark and aggressive drill/trap cut." Upon release, the song ranked No. 3 on YouTube with over 2 million views.

The music video for BAND4BAND was directed by Wowa and features both the rapper's teams traveling through London in a Lamborghini Urus. According to Billboard, the teams look quite "presidential" in the video. Cee goes first, while Lil Baby joins in from the next verse. The first verse says:

“I’m not in the mood ’cause my flight delayed/ So I jumped on a private jet and I’m askin’ the pilot the ETA/ Lambo’ parked on the landin’ strip, everyone in my gang and my DJ paid/ Why’s my man talkin’ ’bout Insha’Allah? These times, he don’t even pray.”

The music video depicts a lavish lifestyle featuring private jets, luxury jewelry, expensive vehicles, and watches, according to Hypebeast. Lil Baby raps in the second verse:

“Bro’ll do it for some shoes and some clothes, you’ll see what he’ll do for a necklace/ ‘Rari truck, it look like a spider, it’s crawlin’ a dollar on just accessories (Damn)/She made me wanna go harder, I like her whole aura, I think I’m obsessed with her,”

Central Cee has been quite active this year, as he released the R&B-leaning track I Will in February. He also dissed his old enemy Digga D in his track CC Freestyle. However, the track was recently taken down from his YouTube page according to HotNewHipHop. Cee is also allegedly set to drop a new album titled Can't Rush Greatness this year.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby has been a little inactive this year. The rapper reportedly faced trouble after gunshots were fired during the shoot of one of his music videos recently. As per HotNewHipHop, the rapper or his crew did not sustain any injuries. Three unnamed individuals not related to Lil Baby sustained injuries but are reportedly expected to recover soon.

Shortly after the shooting incident, Lil Baby flew to London to collaborate with Central Cee for BAND4BAND. A video shared by The Shade Room showed Lil Baby taking up a fun challenge to perfect his British accent. The singer posted it on TikTok.

In the video, the rapper took up a challenge to pronounce common English words or phrases in the British accent. Some phrases/words were "bottle of water, football, Twitter, literally and are you stupid." Fans are divided on whether the rapper was successful or not.