What charges is Wes Scantlin facing? Details explored amid Puddle of Mudd frontman's latest arrest

The frontman of the group Puddle of Mudd, Wes Scantlin, is now facing charges after an alleged domestic altercation with his girlfriend. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff County booking database, Scantlin was taken into custody on March 11, 2025, on a felony charge.

As per a report by TMZ dated March 15, 2025, the 52-year-old singer was taken into custody after police claimed that they were summoned to a fight at a Torrance, California residence at around 3 in the morning on Tuesday, March 11.

After speaking with the musician and his girlfriend, police said they had concluded that the two had a verbal altercation that reportedly turned violent. As per the same outlet, Scantlin was being held in L.A. County jail on a $90,000 bail after being charged with felony domestic abuse and possession of a controlled substance.

Wes Scantlin recently had a controversial performance at Daytona Beach

Wes Scantlin was taken into custody by the police after it was discovered that he was in possession of a controlled narcotic. When the cops arrived on the scene, they spoke with Scantlin and his girlfriend, whose name hasn't been released as of yet. After that, they concluded that the two had a violent altercation.

Scantlin was then arrested after police allegedly noticed marks on his girlfriend's arms. According to jail documents seen by PEOPLE, Scantlin was taken into custody shortly after 4:00 am local time and was booked into jail at approximately 5:12 am

Scantlin remained in custody at the Los Angeles County Jail after being charged with both felony domestic abuse and possession of a controlled narcotic. Then after posting bond, he was later freed on Saturday, March 15.

The arrest came just weeks after the vocalist of Puddle of Mudd stumbled his way through a controversial performance in Daytona Beach, earlier this month, on March 1, 2025.

According to Loudwire's March 3 report, a number of fans and even the venue expressed their displeasure with Wes Scantlin's performance on social media. The outlet reported that fans complained that Scantlin was "stumbling and rambling onstage," and some even left the performance early.

Following the show, on Sunday, March 2, Wes Scantlin addressed the situation from the night before in a video on Facebook and YouTube. He said:

“I suck, I suck, I suck and I suck.. But I was roofied.”

At that point, he said that Sean Sammon, his former bassist, had allegedly roofied him on Saturday before flipping off the camera and leaving. Sammon was a member of Puddle of Mudd for ten years, according to the same Loudwire report.

Additionally, the 52-year-old rock singer and guitarist has a lengthy judicial history, having been arrested twice before, in 2002 and 2013, on suspicion of domestic abuse.

Wes Scantlin has also been arrested multiple times for trespassing, DUI, and domestic abuse. In August 2024, a SWAT team pepper blasted him after he refused to exit his car during a traffic check.

