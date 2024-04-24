What is Charlotte Church's net worth? Welsh singer says she is not a millionaire anymore 

Charlotte Church revealed she is no longer a millionaire in a recent interview with the Closer magazine. The Crazy Chick singer, who had amassed a fortune of £25 million by the time she was 11, confessed that she no longer boasts that much wealth. Church's current net worth, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, is $800,000.

In March this year, the 38-year-old singer sold The Spinney, a six-bedroom rural mansion in Wales that she had bought. It was here that she started the Arwen Project - "a rural, educational, environmental project in Wales, offering experiential learning for mainly young people."

The Spinney was sold last month, bringing in a profit of £1 million. Following its sale, Church has reportedly moved to a semi-detached house.

The singer also revealed how, after years of attempting to renovate The Spinney, she no longer has that kind of money, further adding:

"I am not a millionaire anymore. What mattered to me when I bought The Spinney is it was absolutely beautiful and close to the forest and it was a big mansion house."

Over the years, several renovations of Charlotte Church's mansion were filmed for the TV show, Dream Build.

How Charlotte Church spent most of her million-dollar net worth

Charlotte Church At The People's March For Climate Justice And Jobs Takes Place Ahead Of COP 21 (Image via Getty/ Chris Ratcliffe)

As per Mamamia, Charlotte Church reportedly couldn't access her fortune before turning 18. However, once she did turn 18, Hello! magazine reported that she allegedly spent £10,000 on an Ibiza trip, which included a personal chauffeur, a private villa, and more.

As per Daily Mail, she also bought a £1 million ruby-encrusted bra. The publication also reported that when she was 20, while dating Welsh rugby player, Gavin Henson, she bought a £500,000 home with an installed bar.

The couple also owned a yacht moored in Swansea Marina before separating in 2010, per Mamamia.

In 2014, Chruch spoke about her dropping net worth in a documentary, where she shared:

"I will have to work for the rest of my life, not because I want to but because I have to. The tax man is looking at my accounts wondering where I'm hiding all my money."

Charlotte married Jonathan Powell in 2017. In 2021, the couple bought Rhydoldog House, a three-storeyed, seven-bedroom mansion that stretches to 47 acres and has a 200-year-old barn and a helicopter landing.

In 2022, Church renamed the house to The Dreaming, and turned it into a wellness retreat for guests to "reconnect with themselves and the natural world," per Daily Mail.

Charlotte Church said she was "grateful" for having sung in the biggest concert halls around the world

Singer Charlotte Church Settles Her Damages Claim At The High Court (Image via Getty/Dan Kitwood)

Elsewhere in the interview with Closer, Charlotte Church reflected on how the fame made her feel in her teenage years, saying she found herself at a stage where she didn't know if she could "do this sh*t anymore."

Church also opened up about how her father, James Church, pushed her to stay in the spotlight, saying:

"When I made money, I did say to my dad when I was 14, 'I'm not sure about this showbiz stuff. I'm not really having a good time,' and he was like 'Just stick at it as we don't get these opportunities.'"

The singer further revealed how despite not taking well to the fame in her teenage years, she was "grateful" for those experiences, sharing:

"Going around the world and singing in the biggest concert halls was phenomenal and I will be grateful for that experience. It's the biggest tool for healing and the biggest tool we have for togetherness."

On April 3, 2024, Charlotte Church launched her first podcast on BBC Sounds, titled Kicking Back with the Cardiffians. In the podcast, the singer talks about growing up in Cardiff, her Welsh heritage, family bonds, and her working-class identity.

So far, four episodes of the podcast have been released, with the fifth one scheduled for the coming week.