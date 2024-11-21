What did Digital Nas say about Kanye West? Producer goes on a fiery rant over snubbed 'Carnival' credits

Music producer Digital Nas, who worked with Kanye West on his hit single Carnival, is not happy being left out of the credits for the track. On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the producer took to his Instagram stories to share his views on the snub.

Nas shared a screenshot of an email by The Revels Group president, Matt Geffen (Artists and Repertoire or A&R), claiming fellow producer Traxster, 88-Keys, and Morning Estrada "were not able to verify" Nas' involvement on the tracks Carnival or Fried. Referencing this lack of credit, he remarked:

"These n***as are fighting over crumbs. Carnival made $47,000 publishing. These n***as is old as f**k, don't have no talent, but they use young n***as, they use their sound and then they try to say they did something on the record when they didn’t do s**t! ! But the n***as who actually did s**t on the record, they take them n***as off!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Carnival is a track from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's (the duo formed the supergroup ¥$ in 2023) collaborative album, Vultures 1. It was met with commercial success, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. The track received a Grammy (result yet to be declared) nod for the Best Rap Song.

"But when it’s big records that went number one, ‘Nah, he ain’t do s**t"— Digital Nas slams Kanye and music industry at large over treatment of younger artists

In his Instagram stories, Digitial Nas claimed that fellow producer (and sound engineer) Fritz Owens reached out to him for help with a song Kanye and Playboi Carti were working on (Carti made a guest appearance on the song).

Claiming that Owens called him to Chateau Marmont (a hotel in Los Angeles), Nas explained:

"I go there. (They ask him) ‘Nas, what do we need done to ‘Carnival’?’ I tell them n***as everything that needs to be done, told Ye to change his verse. Boom Boom Boom. Now Carnival gets nominated for a f**king Grammy... it goes number one."

The producer added that when they began doing the paperwork for the track, Matt Geffen entered the picture and tried to "regulate." Calling out the unfair treatment of younger artists, whose work often goes uncredited even though they worked on a song (especially hit songs), he stated:

"When it’s small records like ‘Paperwork,’ ‘Oh yeah, leave Nas on that.’ But when it’s big records that went number one, ‘Nah, he ain’t do s**t on that.’ F**k all y’all n***as!"

At one point, he remarked,

"I'm showing y'all this to let ya'll know how vulture... how many vultures are in this music industry. I want you guys to know, if you want to make music, bro, don't do it. Go be a doctor. Go be a lawyer. It's not worth it."

Kanye is not the only artist Digitial Nas recently criticized. Last month, he called out Tyler, the Creator's then-upcoming album Chromakopia. He took to his Instagram to claim the project sounded similar to Tyler's previous work.

Notably, Ye has been previously sued for allegedly sampling copyrighted music. According to an August 2024 report by Billboard, most of the cases were privately settled.

Neither Kanye West nor Dolla $ign have publicly reacted to the development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback