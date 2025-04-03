What disease did Johnny Tillotson have? Poetry in Motion singer passes away at 86

Poetry in Motion singer Johnny Tillotson has passed away at 86, his wife of 45 years, Nancy, has confirmed. Nancy shared the news of the singer's passing on social media on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, a day after he died on April 1, 2025.

She wrote in a touching tribute on Facebook:

"It is with a broken heart that I write to let you know that the sweetest, kindest man I ever met Johnny Tillotson, left earth for Heaven yesterday. He was my best beloved, Champion of my realm, Knight of my heart."

While Nancy didn't share the reason for the singer's passing on her social media post, she confirmed with People that Johnny Tillotson died due to complications following a Parkinson's diagnosis. He was reportedly in his home in Los Angeles and was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, the US Sun added.

In her Facebook post, Nancy remembered Tillotson as a husband, saying that she got her fairy tale the day she met the singer. She further remembered him as someone who was "funny, generous and kind. A gentleman through and through."

A closer look at Johnny Tillotson's musical legacy following his passing

Nancy also recalled Johnny Tillotson's career as a singer and songwriter in her Facebook post after announcing the singer's death. She recalled how the singer rose from a 1960s teen idol and "captured the hearts of fans worldwide" with Poetry in Motion.

She also remembered the late singer's songwriting prowess, noting that his "timeless" song, It Keeps Right On a Hurtin' was covered by over 112 artists, including some of the legends in the music scene like Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, and more.

"Johnny's musical journey saw him record numerous albums, selling tens of millions of records worldwide. He was a two time Grammy nominee, a testament to his undeniable talent," she further wrote.

Tillotson was only 19 years old when he was signed to Cadence Records and released his first single, Dreamy Eyes / We'll I'm Your Man in 1958, per Billboard. A few more singles and he quickly became a teen idol during that time, and his popularity further rose after releasing Poetry in Motion two years later. The track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Another two years later, Johnny Tillotson released an emotional track inspired by his father being diagnosed with a terminal illness, It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin'. The song earned him his first nomination at the Grammys, a No. 3 on the Hot 100, and as Nancy said in her Facebook post, countless artists covered the song.

By 1965, Tillotson had his second Grammy nomination with Heartaches by the Number, which was also a Billboard Hot 100 contender. It peaked at No.35 on the Hot 100 list and No.4 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. Per Billboard, Johnny Tillotson has 25 entries on the Hot 100, with four of them reaching the Top 10 list.

Per Nancy's Facebook post, Johnny Tillotson is survived by his wife, Nancy, his son John and his wife, his step-daughter Genevieve, his brother Dan and his wife, four grandchildren, and various nieces and nephews.

