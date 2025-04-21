"What in the Hannah Montana is going on?": Netizens react to viral picture of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley recently created headlines after their joint Instagram post went viral on different platforms. It included a photo of the duo posing together with a natural background, and the caption reads:

“Happy Easter [heart emoji].”

The picture, shared on April 20, 2025, grabbed a lot of attention as Billy Ray Cyrus was spotted seemingly kissing Elizabeth Hurley on her cheek. The latter also had a smile on her face.

On the other hand, People magazine on April 20, 2025, stated that the snap was captured reportedly during the pair’s visit to a farm.

Billy and Elizabeth were posing in a picket fence with casual outfits, where the actress opted for a blue-and-white colored shirt alongside jeans, completing the look with a straw hat. Apart from that, Billy was wearing a denim shirt and a pair of pants with black and red stripes. He even added green bunny ears to his overall look.

Billy and Elizabeth’s representatives have not commented on anything related to the viral photo. However, netizens took to the comments section of the social media post to share their reactions to the same.

One of the users referred to Hannah Montana, where Billy Ray Cyrus portrayed Robby Ray Stewart, and wrote:

“What in the Hannah Montana is going on.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/elizabethhurley1)

Among other responses, a majority of the people were spotted sending their best wishes for Easter to the duo. Others shared humorous replies, including one that seemingly questioned the reason behind the pair posing together for a picture.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/elizabethhurley1)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/elizabethhurley1)

Elizabeth Hurley tagged Billy Ray Cyrus in a social media post earlier this month

The Gossip Girl star’s recent appearance with Billy Ray Cyrus is trending everywhere. She shared an Instagram reel on April 10, 2025, where she appeared in a bikini. The video was recorded during the Sharpe star’s vacation to the Maldives, and she mentioned the same in the caption, which reads:

“The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives.”

Although Billy Ray Cyrus did not share anything in the comments section of the video, Elizabeth tagged him in the post. However, Hurley did not address the reasons behind doing the same.

The posts come nearly ten months after Billy’s divorce from singer Firerose, known for her single Plans, which grabbed a spot on the Billboard charts. Notably, the duo was married for only a year.

Their relationship received attention in January 2025, when Firerose responded to the criticism emerging out of Billy’s performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration Liberty Ball.

People magazine, on January 24, 2025, acquired a statement from Firerose. She said that whatever she reportedly experienced during her marriage to Billy is becoming visible to the public.

She referred to Billy and stated:

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light – for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem.”

Billy Ray Cyrus has not announced any new album for a long time. His last major project was The SnakeDoctor Circus, released in 2019 under the record label Broken Bow Records.

