What happened to Angie Stone? Cause of death explored as Grammy-nominated singer dies aged 63

Singer and actress Angie Stone, 63, unexpectedly passed away on March 1, 2025. The artist was mostly known for her association with the female hip hop trio The Sequence and also pursued a solo career at the same time, releasing multiple albums and singles such as Everyday, Baby, and Brotha.

Ad

Notably, Angie Stone died in a car accident while she was traveling from Alabama, and the news was revealed by Angie’s record label SRG/ILS through their official website as they said:

“She was always a pleasure to work with and a true light to everyone she touched. Angie was a Hip Hop and R&B legend. Her presence and artistry will truly be missed. We send our condolences to her family, friends and fans as we remember the legacy of Angie Stone.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When netizens learned about Angie Stone’s demise, they took to different social media platforms to pay tribute to her. Entrepreneur Kaneshia Brown added a few photos and a video on her Facebook post and praised Stone by writing:

“She was a shining star, an extraordinary singer and exceptionally gifted actress who inspired us all to strive for excellence.”

Musician Carl Cox also expressed his grief on the same platform, saying that Stone’s single Wish I Didn’t Miss You was his favorite, describing Angie as a “true musical legend.” Cox even addressed his regrets for not being able to meet Angie and speak to her about her impact on his life.

Ad

Angie Stone's cause of death: Accident explained

While speaking to Variety, Stone’s representative, Deborah R. Champagne, revealed that she was accompanied by her band members and background singers when the incident happened. In another statement shared with Billboard and the Associated Press, the president of Conjunction Entertainment, Walter Millsap III, said:

“Unfortunately, at around 4 a.m. while heading back to Atlanta from Alabama, the Sprinter flipped over and was subsequently hit by a big rig. Thankfully, all survived except for Angie.”

Ad

A report by the Associated Press stated that Angie Stone died on the spot, and the location where the incident happened was around 8 kilometers south of the Montgomery city limits. Notably, the other vehicle that crashed into the Sprinter Van was a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia truck, and the driver was a resident of Texas.

Ad

According to TMZ, Stone was accompanied by around eight more people in the Sprinter, and she was returning after a performance, which was held at the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association Grand Marshal’s Ball. She was then supposed to appear at the CIAA basketball tournament in Baltimore.

The injured people, including the driver, have already been taken to the hospital, and further updates on their condition are currently awaited. Millsap told the Associated Press that he was informed about Angie Stone’s death by her daughter Diamond and a member of Stone’s band, Blondy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

SRG Group also obtained a statement from Diamond and Angie’s other child, Michael Archer, saying that they never expected to “get this horrible news” and are still trying to process everything that happened with their mother.

As mentioned, Stone was a part of The Sequence, who released three big projects in their career. Angie had 10 albums in her credits as a solo artist, including Black Diamond, Dream, Full Circle, and Love Language. She even appeared in films and TV shows such as Pastor Brown, Ride Along, Girlfriends, and R&B Divas: Atlanta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE