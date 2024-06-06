What happened between Cam'ron and Melyssa Ford? Actress accuses rapper of "lying" in his freestyle on his sports talk show

Melyssa Ford and Cam'ron's swiftly developing feud has taken yet another turn for the worse in the last few days. It was started by Ford when she accused the rapper of engaging in child prostitution. Although Melyssa Ford apologized later, Cam'ron didn't accept it and threatened to take legal action against the actress.

On June 3, Cam'ron did a freestyle in which he alleged Ford sought help from music executives Steve Stoute and Kevin Liles to resolve her longstanding feud with Cam'ron. In an X post, Melyssa Ford responded to the allegations by claiming that the rapper was lying.

"A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth even gets out of bed and puts its pants on. That [ninja emoji] is lying. I didn’t call anyone to deal with that [expletive]. And he’s still talking about it 6 months later. It’s giving… [thinking emojis]"

What did Cam'ron say to Melyssa Ford in his freestyle rap?

Rapper Cam'ron dissed Melyssa Ford in his June 3 episode of It Is What It Is. In a freestyle stint, the rapper accused Melissa Ford of going to executive producers Kevin Liles and Steve Stout to help her during her feud with the rapper. He also warned the 47-year-old actress to not use the word p*dophile near his name again.

"Melyssa Ford called Kevin Liles…Steve Stout/What they gone do? I'm Mr. Giles/We good, boo/Killa feeling better now/But, don't ever put my name/Near the word…"

Cam'ron's diss track comes after Melyssa Ford accused him of practicing p*dophilia in an episode of the Joe Budden Podcast that aired on November 3, 2023. The accusations came after an It Is What It Is episode in which Cam'ron and Ma$e talked about fornicating with s*x workers in the 1990s.

“Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that [expletive] house?”

Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York Premiere (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Melyssa Ford later apologized to the rapper and accepted that she should not have made the accusation. However, the rapper didn't calm down and threatened legal action against the actress. In an Instagram post, he also posted a photo with Ford with the caption:

"I told the [expletive] ‘don’t touch me’ when we took this pic. [expletive] you and ya apology!!"

In an Instagram live session a few days later, the rapper revealed that his previous Instagram post caused him to get banned from live-streaming on the platform for two days. He revealed he was thinking about suing Melyssa Ford and The Joe Budden Podcast.

“I was going to leave it alone but then she said sorry which the sorry wasn’t even genuine. That [expletive] was fake. I don’t know who even convinced her to do the [expletive]. But whoever did that was smart ’cause now if I sue [expletive] for defamation of character, I’m a sucker, right?”

Although the rapper has not taken legal action yet, fans of the two parties are wondering what's next in the feud.