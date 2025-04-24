  • home icon
  • Music
  • What happened to Carlos Santana in January? Previous health mishap explored as guitarist postpones San Antonio concert due to medical emergency

What happened to Carlos Santana in January? Previous health mishap explored as guitarist postpones San Antonio concert due to medical emergency

By Bias Sinha
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:37 GMT
&quot;Carlos&quot; Premiere - 2023 Tribeca Festival - Source: Getty
Carlos Santana had a medical emergency prior to his recent concerts (Image via Getty Images)

Musician Carlos Santana recently postponed another Texas show after being taken to the hospital for a "medical emergency" on Tuesday, according to The New York Post on April 23.

Ad

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Majestic Theatre concert hall after receiving a "report of an elderly patient who had reportedly fainted," a spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times on the same day. The patient, who was later identified as Santana, was taken to a hospital.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Michael Vrionis, the singer's representatives said:

“Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration… Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”

As per Los Angeles Times’ April 23 report, Santana experienced his most recent episode of dehydration months after his January "accidental fall," which resulted in the cancellation of multiple performances.

Ad

Another performance of Carlos Santana was cancelled due to his health issues

Carlos Santana had to postpone a second gig in Sugar Land that was supposed to take place on Wednesday night, despite reports that he is "doing well" after Tuesday's incident in San Antonio.

On the same day, Michael Vrionis, the manager of the 77-year-old musician, informed The Post:

Ad
“As some of you are aware, we postponed last night’s show in San Antonio… Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to also postpone this evening’s show in Sugar Land.”

According to Vrionis, the guitarist was transported to the hospital for examination after suffering from dehydration prior to the performance. In his statement, he also mentioned that Santana was recovering, and that he was planning to continue his tour.

Ad
“Carlos experienced dehydration yesterday and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.. I am happy to report that Carlos is doing well and will be back on his US Tour this Friday in Thackerville, OK,” he said.
Ad

Vrionis also indicated that a new date for the Majestic Theatre show would be announced soon and thanked Santana's supporters for their understanding.

The representative went on to say that the choice to postpone the event was the most sensible one due to Santana's health and a general lack of prudence. He further said that he was in good health and was eager to return to San Antonio and continue his tour of the United States.

Ad
Ad

Months after he had a "accidental fall" in January that caused multiple gigs to be postponed, Carlos Santana experienced his most recent case of dehydration. At the time, Santana "took a hard fall and broke his little finger on his left hand," which prevented him from playing guitar for six weeks, according to what his team revealed.

The Los Angeles Times' request for comment on Wednesday was not immediately answered by Carlos Santana's representative. Additionally, according to Santana's representatives, tickets should be held onto, as they will reportedly provide further details about the new date as soon as possible.

About the author
Bias Sinha

Bias Sinha

Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.

Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.

Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.

In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications