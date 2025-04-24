What happened to Carlos Santana in January? Previous health mishap explored as guitarist postpones San Antonio concert due to medical emergency

Musician Carlos Santana recently postponed another Texas show after being taken to the hospital for a "medical emergency" on Tuesday, according to The New York Post on April 23.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the Majestic Theatre concert hall after receiving a "report of an elderly patient who had reportedly fainted," a spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times on the same day. The patient, who was later identified as Santana, was taken to a hospital.

Michael Vrionis, the singer's representatives said:

“Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration… Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”

As per Los Angeles Times’ April 23 report, Santana experienced his most recent episode of dehydration months after his January "accidental fall," which resulted in the cancellation of multiple performances.

Another performance of Carlos Santana was cancelled due to his health issues

Carlos Santana had to postpone a second gig in Sugar Land that was supposed to take place on Wednesday night, despite reports that he is "doing well" after Tuesday's incident in San Antonio.

On the same day, Michael Vrionis, the manager of the 77-year-old musician, informed The Post:

“As some of you are aware, we postponed last night’s show in San Antonio… Unfortunately, out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to also postpone this evening’s show in Sugar Land.”

According to Vrionis, the guitarist was transported to the hospital for examination after suffering from dehydration prior to the performance. In his statement, he also mentioned that Santana was recovering, and that he was planning to continue his tour.

“Carlos experienced dehydration yesterday and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.. I am happy to report that Carlos is doing well and will be back on his US Tour this Friday in Thackerville, OK,” he said.

Vrionis also indicated that a new date for the Majestic Theatre show would be announced soon and thanked Santana's supporters for their understanding.

The representative went on to say that the choice to postpone the event was the most sensible one due to Santana's health and a general lack of prudence. He further said that he was in good health and was eager to return to San Antonio and continue his tour of the United States.

The Los Angeles Times' request for comment on Wednesday was not immediately answered by Carlos Santana's representative. Additionally, according to Santana's representatives, tickets should be held onto, as they will reportedly provide further details about the new date as soon as possible.

