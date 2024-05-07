What happened to Daley Padley? British DJ feels "lucky to be alive" after surviving carjacking attack by armed gang in Brazil

Well-known DJ Daley Padley recently announced the cancelation of his shows after he fell victim to a case of carjacking. The incident happened in Brazil, and Padley explained the entire ordeal in a video shared on his Instagram page on May 5, 2024.

A few of his shows, which had to be canceled, were also scheduled at the Time Warp Festival and Warung Festival. He was also heard saying in the Instagram video:

"I am feeling a little bit broken right now, feeling very lucky to be alive."

As the video went viral, Padley's fans took to the comments section to share their reactions. The DJ also advised the residents of Brazil to be safe and continued:

"Let's pray that these thugs don't win, and that we can travel around this beautiful country and not have to look over our shoulders. This was not a nice experience and I dread to think what would have happened if they caught us. Im all love here, sorry Brazil."

Daley Padley says his car was followed by a "gang of hijackers and murderers"

In the video, Padely revealed that his car was being followed by a gang that had guns in their possession. He continued:

"We were on a busy motorway, pitch black, the car in front had braked for us to stop and then the people hung out the car windows with balaclavas and AK47s."

Padley described the suspects as a "gang of hijackers and murderers" and disclosed that his driver ended up taking the car to the wrong side for a long distance. Padley also said that the gang did their best to target them and added:

"We were lucky to not have crashed because we were weaving in and out of oncoming traffic going 60, 70mph with the car full of AK47s following us."

Following the incident, Daley Padley expressed concern about his next visit to Brazil, adding that he had sympathy for those who have been the survivors of similar incidents. He said that he was forced to change the hotel rooms after the incident and return on the first flight. Padley continued:

"I am broken inside. It makes you lose faith in humanity to think somebody has told these shooters where we are going to be."

Daley Padley's career in brief

The UK native started playing as a DJ when he was 17 years old. He released his debut album, Little Black Book, in 2013 followed by two more albums in 2019 and 2020. He also has several EPs such as Play the Room under his credits.

There was a time when Daley Padley discontinued with his DJing but he eventually got back to it. His name has also been added to the lists of websites such as Dancing Astronaut, and he has also toured in several locations around the world.