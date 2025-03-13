What happened to Dawn Robinson? En Vogue singer says she has been living in a car for three years

R&B singer and former En Vogue member Dawn Robinson revealed that she has been living in her car for nearly the last three years. She explained how she landed in her current living arrangement in a video she posted on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. In a vlog, titled Your New Life Is In the Scary, the singer who was also a member of the musical trio Lucy Pearl said:

Ad

"You guys, for the past three—almost three years—I have been living in my car... I said it, Oh my God!"

Robinson then went on to explain she was initially living with her parents in Las Vegas around 2020, but she eventually had to move out because of tension with her mother. She said that the living arrangement was initially "wonderful until it wasn't." She claimed that her mom became "very angry" and that she was taking her anger out on her, so she decided to leave altogether.

Ad

Trending

"I can't deal with this. I respect her too much. I didn't understand it. I still don't and it hurt me," she said.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Ad

Dawn Robinson explained that while she was trying to figure things out at the time, she sadly couldn't, so she decided to get out of there.

Dawn Robinson details how her living arrangement has been since she returned to Los Angeles

In her March 11, 2025, YouTube vlog, Dawn Robinson detailed what life has been like since she moved out of her mother's house in Las Vegas up to her car life now. She said that she was living in her car for around a month in Vegas until she moved to Los Angeles because of her manager's encouragement.

Ad

In LA, she initially lived with her former manager, who offered her to stay in his house until she got back on her feet. However, the arrangement soon became an issue because they had two dogs and there was not enough space for the two of them plus their furry friends. Her former manager volunteered to put her in a hotel in the interim, as they looked for a permanent place for her to stay.

Ad

Dawn Robinson said that she ended up staying in the hotel for "eight months," and while her former manager promised to help her and attend listings with her to look for a place to live, he allegedly didn't follow through. With no success in looking for homes, the singer said that she decided to check out car life, which impressed her, saying:

"There's a whole community of people who live in their cars and a whole community of people who live in their RVs and a whole community of people who live in their vans... And I loved what I was seeing. I just thought, 'Wow, these people. I could do this, I think'."

Ad

In 2022, Dawn Robinson said that she decided to leave the hotel for good and drove her car to Malibu. She admitted that the first night in her newfound car lifestyle was "scary," but said that she didn't regret her decision.

Dawn Robinson was famously a member of En Vogue since the group started in 1989 until 1997. They last reunited in 2019 for their 30th anniversary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback