What happened to Emily Goldberg? Avicii's ex-girlfriend passes away at 34

Emily Goldberg, who was previously in a relationship with the late music producer Avicii, passed away on April 3, 2024, at the age of 34. She died after a long battle with pulmonary embolism, as per an obituary posted on Dignity Memorial.

Emily and Avicii were reportedly dating for two years, and the news of the former's demise comes almost six years after the DJ's sudden death. The pair were romantically linked after Emily enrolled at George Washington University.

Furthermore, Goldberg's memorial revealed that a private funeral service was organized, and the family expressed gratitude towards a few people, such as Mark Adamski, Laura Vedra, Laura Carvey, and Jay Watts.

Emily Goldberg accompanied Avicii on his tour when they were together

Also known as Emily Grace Goldberg, she developed an interest in art and photography. As mentioned, she was a student at George Washington University, where she obtained a degree in Art History. She later joined the Las Vegas-based Wynn Encore Hotel, getting involved in event planning and social media marketing.

Emily Goldberg was a fan of the Washington Capitals hockey team during her time in Washington, DC, as per her obituary. She became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and her friends assisted her in undergoing training in American and Japanese wrestling.

The Poway, California, native served as a lifer at the La Holla Country Day School and played cello for groups such as the San Diego Youth Symphony. Emily was additionally attracted to animals like Pomeranian puppies and spent most of her time with her pet dogs, Bear and Kuma.

Emily Goldberg later gained recognition for her romance with Avicii. The former couple was together between 2011 and 2013, and the latter was well-established in the music industry at that time.

We Rave You states that Emily even accompanied Avicii on his tour, and Goldberg pursued a career of her own after their split. Goldberg was also active on Instagram, with more than 80,000 followers, where she posted pictures posing in different backgrounds.

Emily Goldberg posted a tribute to Avicii after his death

Avicii passed away on April 20, 2018, and his representative said in a statement that he was discovered dead in Muscat, Oman. While the news started trending in the headlines, Emily Goldberg expressed her grief on Instagram with some pictures.

She mentioned a few lines from a song written by Avicii for her and continued:

"For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again. I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts."

Also known as Tim Bergling, he took a break from touring around two years before his death. He revealed the same on his website, saying that his life has been all about music, and although he was leaving the world of music, it would not lead to the end of his attraction to music.