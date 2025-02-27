What happened to Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman? Atlanta Police blames Lil Baby of gang war that led to the teens' 2024 murder

According to Atlanta authorities, a triple shooting that happened on the set of a music video for Lil Baby (Dominique Jones) in May 2024 reignited a gang war. Allegedly, several homicides resulted from that incident, including of Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman.

According to a February 26 press conference, seemingly referring to Lil Baby as the rapper from Atlanta, Atlanta Police Department Major Ralph Woolfolk said:

“Lamon Freeman was allowed to be a 13-year-old for 27 minutes before gang violence ultimately took his life [.....] Cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go over into a rival gang stronghold and shoot a music video in a place that he knew he should not have been..”

Woolfolk further stated that the July 2024 gang violence claimed the lives of two 13-year-olds, Lamon Freeman and Jakody Davis, who were ambushed at Freeman's birthday celebration.

Although APD did not specifically identify the rapper during the news conference, a criminal warrant for one of the defendants stated that the rivalry "reignited" on May 14, 2024, when rapper Lil Baby shot a music video in the Dixie Hills area. The police also claimed that they were allegedly aware of his identity and referred to his actions as "cowardly."

The rivalry reignited after Lil Baby went to his rival gang's territory to shoot a music video

Lil Baby's music video might be the cause behind the shooting (Image via Getty Images)

In relation to a double shooting that took place on Sparks Street last July, Atlanta police said that several members of Lil Baby's rival gang, Goodfellas, had been taken into custody.

At the same briefing, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum stated that two people were arrested on Tuesday, while three had previously been arrested. According to Schierbaum, the FBI helped identify the culprits.

Quiyontay Sanders, Richard Hollis, Reginald Thomas, Dekeitheon Mobley, Markus Crawford, Tradon Crawford, and Ali Caldwell are the names of those who were taken into custody.

According to authorities, the hit on the two teenagers was reported via a cell phone from a Georgia prison by a senior member of the Goodfellas, Lil Baby's rival gang, who was housed at Hays State Prison.

The three young teenagers were celebrating Freeman's birthday in an apartment complex when the accused openly shot in response to those orders. Two 13-year-old boys, Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, were killed in the shooting, and Dontavious Davis, 11, was hurt.

Woolfolk further mentioned during the press conference that the gang war, which was purportedly linked to the triple shooting on the set of Lil Baby's music video, was the reason behind the teen murders. As per Fox 5 Atlanta's report from the same day, addressing the rapper, Woolfolk stated:

“This team will work relentlessly to hold you accountable… There is a $50,000 reward for those with more information.”

Additionally, Atlanta Police said in the same press conference:

“Those crimes were just not against the Freeman family or the Davis family. Those crimes were not just against the Oakland City community or here on Spark Street. These crimes were against all of Atlanta.”

Expand Tweet

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum further said:

"When gun violence touches this neighborhood and can claim the lives of two 13-year-olds, it touches every Atlanta neighborhood. These individuals that committed the crime here on July 2nd were dangerous individuals that if allowed to remain free on the streets of Atlanta, Georgia, were going to use guns again to harm..”

Police also said that the young kids had nothing to do with the gangs that were involved in the fight. They further stated that the investigation is still ongoing. They then urged the citizens to contact them via the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637) in case of any information.

Additionally, tips can be sent directly to the Homicide Unit of the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 546-4235.

