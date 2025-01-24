What happened to Patrick Houston Jr? Project Pat's 21-year-old son reportedly passes away

Patrick Houston Jr, the 21-year-old son of Project Pat passed away on January 10, 2025, due to an alleged gunshot wound. The Memphis Police Department confirmed the news and stated that Patrick died in a shooting that took place near Charjean Park in the area of Ketchum Road, Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department also wrote on X on January 11, 2025, that the authorities were called to the scene at 1:15 PM. As soon as the police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later “pronounced dead on the scene.”

However, the police have also stated that the investigation into the matter is currently ongoing. No information related to the killer or why the shooting took place has been revealed at the moment. Project Pat and the rest of the family of Patrick Houston Jr. have also remained silent on the matter.

Project Pat is the elder brother of Juicy J.: More details explored as the rapper’s 21-year-old son passes away due to a gunshot wound

The world was shocked by the news of Project Pat’s young son’s tragic death in an alleged shooting. Authorities reported he died from severe gunshot wounds.

Project Pat, born Patrick Earl Houston, is a well-known Memphis rapper and the older brother of Juicy J. He began his career alongside Juicy J, frequently collaborating with his group, Three 6 Mafia.

Later in 1999, he released his first studio album, Getty Green. In the following years, Pat released more of his work, including, Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin, Layin’ da Smack Down, Walkin’ Bank Roll, Real Recognize Real, Loud Pack, Mista Don’t Play 2: Everythangz Money, and M.O.B, being his last release as of this writing.

He is also known for the Knife Talk single, in collaboration with Drake. The song released in 2021 got Pat a lot of success as it topped many charts globally, and even reached the number 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Patrick frequently collaborates with his brother, Juicy J, including their 2023 joint album, Them Goats.

Lil Wyte, AKA Patrick Dhane Lanshaw, an associate of the group spoke to Memphis Commercial Appeal and said:

"It's very sad. I texted him a pair of prayer hands."

As Project Pat’s son passes away, the rapper's colleagues, fans, and followers have been pouring in tributes and condolences. However, the family has yet to address the incident and give more details about his funeral and memorial services.

