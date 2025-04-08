What happened to Rubby Pérez? Dominican singer hospitalized and several reported dead after night club roof collapse

Dominican singer, Rubby Pérez, 69, has been hospitalized after the roof of a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic capital, Santo Domingo, collapsed while he was performing on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. According to E! News reports, dated April 9, 2025, the incident caused multiple deaths and even more injuries for nightclubgoers, as confirmed by the police.

Ad

Rubby Pérez's daughter, Zulinka, who was also in the nightclub with her husband and performing when the incident happened, provided an update on her father's condition to the local news outlets. As reported by Billboard, on April 8, 2025, Zulinka stated:

"He's hospitalized, he's inside, and we hope to God that he recovers soon... He's injured, but he's hospitalized."

Zulinka Pérez further shared that rescuers found her father singing. Rubby Pérez reportedly began singing to make it easier for people to locate him. She also mentioned that he always told her if something ever happened to him, he wanted to be covered so no one could take pictures of him.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Zulinka and her husband were at the Jet Set nightclub working as Rubby Peérez's backup singer when the roof collapsed in the middle of their set. As per reports by Billboard, her husband threw himself on top of her. Other musicians performing weren't as fortunate as their bass player was reportedly "in critical condition."

Meanwhile, one of their saxophone players, Monte Cristi governor Nelsy Cruz, passed away. She was the sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star player Nelson Cruz. As per AP News, the politician managed to call President Luis Abinader to say she was trapped after the collapse. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Ad

At least 44 people died, 146 injured after a Dominican Republic nightclub's roof collapsed during Rubby Pérez's set

People reported that, following the incident at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on April 8, 2025, which injured singer Rubby Pérez, at least 44 people have died. Meanwhile, 146 people were reportedly injured, as confirmed by the Dominican authorities.

Ad

The cause of the roof's collapse remains unknown, but police and rescue teams are still working to search and recover those trapped in the rubble.

Expand Tweet

Ad

During a press conference after the incident, the director of emergency management of operations, Juan Manuel Méndez, provided an update in Spanish, which People translated:

"We are still working, searching for people in the rubble... We presume that many of them are still alive. That's why authorities here with their teams will not stop until we find the last person in that rubble."

Ad

According to Méndez, there were more than 300 people inside the nightclub when the roof collapsed, and 146 of them were rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post shared by the Jet Set club on April 8, written in Spanish and translated by People, they stated:

"The loss of human lives leaves us in a state of profound sorrow and grief. In this difficult moment, our prayers are with each of the affected families. We share their pain as if it were our own, as we, too, are in mourning."

Ad

The nightclub expressed its condolences to families mourning the deaths of their loved ones.

President Luis Abinader shared a statement on X shortly after the incident during Rubby Pérez's set. He assured that all rescue agencies are working tirelessly to help the victims of the Jet Set incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More