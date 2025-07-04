What happened to Song Min-ho? Winner member sparks concerns after taxi accident

On Friday, July 4, the South Korean media outlet Maeil Business Star Today reported that WINNER's Song Min-ho had been involved in a taxi accident on June 14, 2025. According to the report, the idol was riding a taxi that was one of the vehicles affected by the traffic accident near the Dapsimni Station, Yongdap-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

The accident was reported to be minor, and the idol also underwent a health checkup afterwards to ensure there were no effects or issues. Regardless, it was ultimately concluded that Song Min-ho was unharmed. This is also the first update that fans have received from the idol following the developments of his military service controversy.

All you need to know about WINNER's Song Min-ho amid his military service controversy

WINNER's Song Min-ho, or Mino, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, music producer, artist, and actor who debuted under YG Entertainment with the K-pop boy group in 2014. Following the group's debut, they largely garnered attention as the "Rookie Monsters" with several hit tracks early in their career.

Some of their famous songs include Really Really, Love Me Love Me, Ah Yeah, Empty, and many others. Additionally, the idol also began to grow as a solo artist after his appearance in the rap survival show, Show Me The Money 4. He later released several solo songs such as Fear, Fiancé, and more.

Most recently, Song Min-ho has been involved in a controversy around his mandatory military service. The idol served as a public service worker and was accused of violating the Military Service Act by neglecting his responsibilities. He allegedly maintained poor attendance and failed to properly fulfill his service.

The controversy only came to light around March of this year, even though the idol was discharged from his service back in December 2024. However, his agency, YG Entertainment, soon released a statement explaining that the allegations were untrue and he only took days off from service and followed proper regulations.

"It is difficult for us to confirm specific details regarding Song Mino’s service. However, the medical leave was an extension of the treatment he had been receiving prior to his service. All other leaves, including annual leaves, were used in accordance with regulations."

Regardless, as investigations for the reported issue began, The Korea Herald released an article stating that the following statement was put forth by the MMA deputy spokesperson Woo Tak-kyoun:

"We are aware that the investigation is still ongoing and no criminal ruling has been finalised yet. However, given that Song admitted to being absent from his assigned post during working hours, our stance remains unchanged. If misconduct is confirmed, a re-enlistment order will follow for the unserved period.”

The final verdict on the case has not yet been announced, as the investigations are still ongoing. However, if the idol is found guilty, he would be required to retake his military enlistment.

