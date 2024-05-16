What happened to Steven Tyler's vocal chords? Aerosmith frontman makes guest appearance at The Black Crowes' London show

In a thrilling surprise for rock fans, legendary Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler appeared at The Black Crowes' show in London on May 15, despite recent concerns about his vocal health.

The Black Crowes, an American rock band formed in Atlanta, is on its Happiness Bastards Tour in the United Kingdom and Europe on May 15, 2024, at the Eventim Apollo. While fans were waiting for the concert, Steven Tyler joined the rock band, and the audience screamed cheerfully.

On September 29, 2023, Aerosmith announced the postponement of its Peace Out farewell tour as Tyler's vocal cords were damaged, and he fractured his larynx, too, the rock band posted on Facebook.

Steven Tyler's vocal cords got damaged in September 2023

According to CBS News reports, Tyler's vocal cords were damaged and bleeding after three shows during the Peace Out farewell tour in September 2023. As a result, he was on 30 days off; however, the band Aerosmith was soon informed that Steven Tyler's vocal cords were hurt more than initially appeared.

Writing to the fans on Facebook, Aerosmith suggested that doctors have confirmed, in addition to vocal cord damage, that Tyler's larynx, the area that is used for breathing, swallowing, and talking, has been damaged.

"Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care", the post read.

The post further gave the health update of Steven Tyler, suggesting that he was getting the "best medical treatment" but was being told to be patient—

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Furthermore, Steven Tyler wrote that he was "heartbroken" to not being able with Aerosmith—

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

One month into this, Tyler shared an update with his fans suggesting that his throats are in the healing process, but his ears are still working, which means it's studio time.

"THROATS ON THE MEND… BUT MY EARS STILL WORK! SO IN THE MEANTIME… IT'S STUDIO TIME... STARTING RE-MIXING AEROSMITH AEROSMITH!" Steven Tyler wrote on Facebook.

Aerosmith was scheduled to perform a New Year's Eve concert at the TD Garden in Boston. However, the event and other events were postponed and rescheduled for 2024 and 2025.

On April 10, 2024, the rock band Aerosmith announced the rescheduled dates for their Peace Out farewell tour, which reads below:

Aerosmith has not confirmed if Tyler will perform on the rescheduled dates, and no further health update has been given.

Steven Tyler gave his guest appearance on Black Crowes show

Aerosmith's lead vocalist, Steven Tyler (Image via Getty)

Steven Tyler made his stage comeback this year on May 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. This was his first time performing since his vocal cord injury. After playing sixteen rock songs, the Black Crowes asked Aerosmith's lead vocalist to come on stage with them for a rendition of Aerosmith's song Mama Kin.

During the song, Chris Robinson and Steven Tyler alternated singing duties, allowing Tyler to preserve his vocal stamina by resting between lines.