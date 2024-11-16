What happened to Sundance Head? Wife Misty asks fans for prayers as The Voice winner is hospitalized

Singer Sundance Head, who won The Voice season 11 in 2016, was airlifted to a hospital after being shot in the stomach while hunting in the woods. The country singer's agent, Trey Newman, confirmed the unfortunate news with TMZ on Friday, November 15, 2024, adding that he was shot at his ranch in rural Texas.

Citing Newman, the publication explained that Head himself called 911 after the shooting. Paramedics got the singer in stable condition before being airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas.

In addition to winning The Voice (under coach Blake Shelton; this was Shelton's fifth consecutive win as a coach), Head appeared in the sixth season of American Idol. He was eliminated just a week before the finals. The singer has released four albums, including Starting Again.

Trending

Sundance Head's wife Misty revealed that her husband was shot in an unfortunate accident

Sundance Head's wife, Misty, updated his fans about his condition in a Facebook post. She stated that she spoke to that Head, and he was in "good spirits." But added that he was "heavily medicated."

Misty explained that no one shot her husband, but rather an unfortunate accident. As the country singer stepped out of his vehicle and went to grab his gun, his 22 caliber slipped out of the holster and hit the vehicle, causing it to go off.

Misty added that "it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging." She elaborated that the singer tried to call 911 but couldn't as he had forgotten his phone and had to flag down cars on the main road for help.

She also revealed that doctors informed her the bullet hit Sundance Head in the stomach, above his navel. She explained that the bullet missed her husband's vital organs and was lodged in the fatty area of his stomach. Misty added that they would not be performing surgery on her husband and that "he (was) so lucky and grateful to be alive."

The country singer's agent, Trey Newman, told People magazine:

"At this point, he is not undergoing surgery. The doctors have decided to leave the bullet in him. But that could change. Right now he's in stable condition and the doctors are just monitoring him and checking his vitals — they are making sure he's okay. He's one of the best guys I know, and we are all just hoping he'll be okay. He's the best guy around."

Newman told TMZ that it was common for Head to go hunting on this ranch. According to updates seen on the singer's Facebook page, just hours before the shooting, Head shared a photo taken from inside his tent with the caption:

"Woke up this morning to the sound of silence."

A little while later, Sundance Head shared another post celebrating his son, Levi, getting accepted at Texas A&M University (TAMU). The singer expressed his pride and joy at the news, adding that Levi was an "outstanding young man."

There have been no further updates at the time of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback