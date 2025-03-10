What happened to Tommy James? 77-year-old singer abruptly ends Las Vegas concert due to exhaustion 

On March 7, 2025, the American musician and the frontman of the rock band Tommy James & the Shondells, Tommy James, stopped the concert unexpectedly while performing at the Golden Nugget casino. As per PEOPLE, the representative of James, Carol Ross-Durborow, revealed that the musician was having difficulty breathing and was exhausted after the long flight and sound check show.

"[The musician suffered] exhaustion from a long flight, sound check, and the show all in one day," Ross-Durborow said.

Furthermore, the representative added that James was given adequate medical help and is doing "fine" now. Also, the musician has returned to New Jersey.

"He is fine now and back home in New Jersey," Ross-Durborow said.

As of now, no official reports or confirmed diagnoses indicate that James is experiencing significant health concerns.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, Tommy James was in Las Vegas as the band Tommy James & the Shondells were on a tour. However, James was forced to end the show early during the concert at The Showroom.

A concertgoer, Bill Freeze, took to his Facebook account and shared the details of when James felt exhausted. According to Freeze, the musician was beating Crystal Blue Persuasion and Hanky Panky, released in 1966 on the system, when he noticed that James was "breathing heavily" and tried to sit on the wooden box on the stage.

Shortly into this, the medical team rushed to help the 77-year-old musician, and later, it was announced that the show would end early.

"I noticed that Tommy was breathing heavily and that he tried to sit down on a wooden box that was on the stage. He tried to adjust the mike down, and then he seemed to go limp and was immediately helped off stage…and medical people rushed to help him. It was the. announced that the concert would have to come to an end early," Freeze wrote.

A concertgoer wrote (Image via Facebook/@BillFreeze)

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the grinding moment happened during the performance of Do Something to Me, the band's 1968 massive hit from their album Crimson & Clover, released in December of that year. The album peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200 in 1968.

Tommy James has been active since 1959. Despite having a long career, the artist has never faced any health issues.

Speaking with Jersey Sound in June 2024, James reflected on his long-standing career and suggested that he sees himself as "blessed" in many ways and enjoys it when the fans move along with him.

"I look at my career and I see how I've been so blessed in so many different ways. And that's really the truth. The idea of actually doing what I love doing for this long, and the fans moving right along with me," James said.

The rock band Tommy James & the Shondells' next concert is scheduled for March 15, 2025, at Skyline Event Center Osage Casino in Tulsa. The tour will end on Friday, November 7, 2025, at Arlington Music Hall, Arlington, Texas.

As of now, frontman James has not yet reflected on his health scare or about ending the concert early.

