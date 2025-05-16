What happened between Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan? Couple reportedly split after 6 years of marriage

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have reportedly split up after six years of marriage. TMZ (via Page Six) has reported that Lee's drinking issue is the main reason for their split. As per the report, the couple has been living separately for around two weeks, though they have remained in contact. They haven't filed for a divorce yet, and it's unclear if they will.
Lee and Furlan started dating in 2017, and the former proposed with a heart-shaped ring on Valentine's Day 2018. Exactly one year after that, they married and have been together since. They don't have any kids together.
Tommy Lee, hinting at their split, uploaded a story on his Instagram account on May 15 that read:
“I’m sorry, the feelings you’re trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls—t somewhere else.”
He had also unfollowed Furlan recently on the social media platform.
The Mötley Crüe drummer has been married four times now, including to Brittany Furlan. He was previously married to Elaine Starchuk, Heather Locklear, and Pamela Anderson.
When Pamela Anderson accused Brittany Furlan of being a bad influence on Tommy Lee
Tommy Lee married Pamela Anderson in 1995, and they divorced three years later. They also have two sons together - Brandon Thomas (28) and Dylan Jagger (27).
Notably, in 2018, Brandon and Tommy had gotten into a huge brawl. It originated after Lee blasted Anderson after she spoke about their marriage and alleged abuse. Brandon and Tommy then brawled, which led to the latter pressing charges against his son.
Just before the brawl, Brandon and Tommy's friends were reportedly planning an intervention about the drummer's drinking problems. Pamela Anderson stated (via Page Six):
“[Brandon] just wants him to get sober … So that whatever is left of his life can be healthy and peaceful and maybe he will be a healthy part of their lives one day.”
She also accused Brittany Furlan of enabling Lee's drinking. The Drugstore June actress vehemently denied these accusations. Tommy Lee also gave out a statement to TMZ, saying:
“Do I drink? Yes. Do I drink more than the average Joe? Yes. Have I ever hurt my sons or acted out of turn with them because of my drinking? No. My fiancé barely drinks. We don’t do any hard drugs, I haven’t in years.
"No matter how much people wanna pin me as this deviant alcoholic abuser, that isn’t me. I’m a happy fun loving guy. I’m joking around all the time, and people take it the wrong way sadly.”
After his brawl with Brandon, Tommy Lee asserted that it was his then-21-year-old son who attacked him first. He was left with a fat lip and said he'll press charges. Anderson, however, stood firmly with her son, stating that he acted in self-defense.
