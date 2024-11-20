What is the Home Counties? Liam Payne funeral details explored ahead of hometown service and wake 

The funeral of Liam Payne, former One Direction member, took place on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, in the Home Counties. The event was attended by his family, friends, girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and other former bandmates. The funeral comes following his death on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to the BBC, the public service was held at St. Mary’s Church in the Home Counties in southeast England. For those uninitiated, the Home Counties refer to the counties surrounding London. Some of them include Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Kent, Surrey, and Sussex.

Liam Payne previously lived in the Home Counties with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, and son, Bear, during the early years of their relationship. The singer grew up in Wolverhampton, West Midlands.

The exact location of the funeral remains unknown at the time of writing this article. As per The Independent, the entrance to the church hosting the service has been decorated with candle lanterns and white roses.

“It is going to be an incredibly difficult day”: Source gives Liam Payne’s funeral details with service underway

The Independent reported that band members Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles attended the private funeral. A source told The Sun:

“His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send off he deserves. Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen [Liam Payne’s parents] he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day.”

Other attendees included BBC Radio host Scott Mills, TV presenter James Cordon, footballer Robbie Keane, and broadcaster Adrian Chiles.

Jamie Scott, the writer and producer of some of One Direction’s biggest hit songs like Story of My Life, Drag Me Down, Night Changes, and Midnight Memories, among others, was also in attendance. Simon Cowell was also spotted at the funeral with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman.

A horse-drawn carriage carried a dark blue coffin with a red floral tribute reading “son” and a blue tribute reading “daddy.” Liam’s parents, Geoff and Karen, were pictured standing outside the carriage alongside a reverend.

An autopsy revealed that Liam Payne suffered from internal and external bleeding, along with multiple traumatic injuries that were sustained due to the fall. A toxicology report also revealed that the singer was under the influence of multiple substances at the time of his passing.

Liam Payne’s family released a statement following his death. It read:

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

One Direction also released an official statement following the tragic death of Liam. The post on Instagram read:

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when we are able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

Liam Payne is survived by his parents, two sisters, and his son Bear.

