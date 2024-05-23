What did Indira Khan say about Diddy? Chaka Khan's daughter takes a shot at the music mogul amid ongoing controversies

Indira Khan, daughter of the Queen of Funk, Chaka Khan, took a shot at rapper Diddy amid his ongoing controversies. Indira took to the comments section of the I'll Be Missing You singer's Instagram apology video, that he shared on Sunday, May 19, 2024. She wrote she was happy watching his "demise," stating:

Indra Khan's comment under the rapper's apology video (Image via Instagram/ @theikhanoffical)

Diddy, real name Sean Combs, shared the video, taking "full responsibility," after CNN released disturbing footage from 2016. The video showed the rapper attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The rapper dated his protegee, Cassie, on and off from 2007 to 2018.

Indira alleged that this was not the first time the 54-year-old has mistreated a woman, recalling the time he "publically disrespected" her mother. Adding that when her little brother tried to step in, the rapper's security "jumped (her) 9-year-old brother." She even tagged Chaka Khan in her comment, asking, "Isn't it great mom(?)"

Recently, Diddy was sued by model Crystal McKinney, making it the sixth lawsuit against the rapper

The security footage released by CNN last week shows Diddy, in a white towel, allegedly punching and kicking R&B singer and his then-longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. This reportedly happened in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. At one point in the video, the hip-hip musician allegedly drags Cassie and throws a vase in her direction.

The video, dated March 5, 2016, resembles the description provided by the Me & U singer in a lawsuit filed in November 2023 claiming years of s*xual abuse and violence at the hands of Sean Combs. The suit alleges that the rapper paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video.

Since then the rapper has denied all claims of abuse. As the footage went viral, Diddy acknowledged the video and issued an apology, claiming that he was "disgusted" and his behavior was "inexcusable." He added:

"I went and I sought out professional help and I had to go into therapy. We're going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

While Cassie's lawsuit was settled a day after it was filed, several suits were filed against Diddy, beginning in November 2023. This includes model Crystal McKinney's recent suit (the rapper's sixth) that alleged the music mogul allegedly s*xually assaulted her after a Men's Fashion Week event in NYC, after drugging her. She was 22 at the time.

Chaka Khan's daughter is not the only celebrity criticizing the 54-year-old rapper. On May 20, in her conversation with TMZ, Julia Fox sympathized with Cassie and called the apology video "disgusting." Model Emily Ratajkowski mirrored Fox's sentiments in an X post:

Emily's comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @emrata)

After the video surfaced, Cassie's husband and personal trainer, Alex Fine, too, shared his thoughts in an open letter on social media. He began by stating, "Men who hit women aren't men."

On Friday, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office released a statement stating, "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch," but added that they were unable to file charges due to the statute of limitations. But it encouraged victims or witnesses to reach out.

Chaka Khan has not released any statements on Indira Khan's Instagram comment.