What did Ja Rule say about Drake vs Kendrick Lamar beef? Rapper compares Drizzy's situation to LeBron and Bronny James playing for Lakers

Ja Rule was recently interviewed by Hot 97's TT Torez, where he drew parallels between the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar and his own feud with 50 Cent. Born Jeffrey Bruce Atkins, the New York City rapper revealed that he wished he had the internet at the time of his beef, with Fif, adding:

Ad

"I would’ve seen things in real time, you know what I'm saying? They would’ve seen who this guy is in real time and then then it would have been a different outlook on what this is. You would’ve been like, ‘Oh, now I get it. This guy's a f**king fraud.’ You don't get a chance to see that, feel that … ‘cuz there was no internet."

Ad

Trending

In his interview, Ja Rule also talked about the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef, sharing that he watched the internet dissect their diss tracks against each other "lyric for lyric," which wasn't what happened back in their time.

The Clap Back rapper concluded by highlighting how different times were when his beef with 50 Cent was in its prime.

Ja Rule used a sports analogy for Drake's situation by bringing up Lakers' Bronny James

Expand Tweet

Ad

At another point in the same interview, Ja Rule was asked about his opinion on what Drizzy's course of action should be right now, to which the Mesmerize rapper said:

"Drake's in a position right now and I know this position well... He's in a position where two plus two is adding up to 7, and he just doesn't understand it."

The 49-year-old continued:

Ad

"He's like, ‘How can I be the hottest motherf**ker for 10 years and now everybody wants me to lose?’ He's not understanding the dynamic of that.”

Ja Rule then went on to use a sports analogy to add more perspective to the Worst Behavior rapper's current struggles. He spoke about Bronny James - the 20-year-old who was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ad

His father, LeBron James, has played for the team for nearly two decades, which might have had a hand to play in Bronny's entry. However, the only way for young James to earn his privilege is for him to prove his talent on the court.

In the Murder Reigns rapper's opinion, the entertainment industry unfortunately didn't work like that. Ja Rule elaborated by saying:

"That's why I love athletics so much. Because I can be the hardest working motherfucker in this industry and then fucking doing the greatest shit, killing it, putting up records people love, and then 50 Cent comes out, shits on me [and] everybody says, 'Oh, we like him better than Ja Rule now'."

Ad

Then diverting from Drake and addressing the broader rap world, Ja Rule advised all artists to "stay out of rap beefs." He also insisted that he was over his long-standing beef with 50 Cent, claiming that it didn't bother him anymore.

UMG calls Drake's defamation lawsuit a "misguided attempt"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ja Rule's advice to Drake comes at a time when the One Dance rapper has received a clapback from UMG in a new filing. On Monday, March 17, the label filed a motion to dismiss Drizzy's lawsuit, claiming that Drake being branded as a "p*dophile" in Not Like Us was merely a "rhetorical hyperbole."

UMG also brought an old petition from 2022 that the In My Feelings rapper had signed - a petition that criticized prosecutors for using rappers' works against them in criminal cases. It also declared such works as a product of their creators' "vision and imagination".

Ad

The motion reads:

"Drake was right then and is wrong now... Diss tracks are a popular and celebrated artform centered around outrageous insults, and they would be severely chilled if Drake’s suit were permitted to proceed.

The song that the lawsuit revolves around - Lamar's Not Like Us - was itself released as a response to Drizzy's diss track, Family Matters, which appeared to accuse the GNX rapper of infidelity and physical abuse, also questioning the parentage of his children.

Ad

Michael Gottlieb, the attorney who is representing Drake in his lawsuit, has called UMG's new motion a "desperate ploy" to avoid accountability, adding:

"We have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering and abusing its artists."

Not Like Us, which broke several streaming records last year, ended up winning five Grammy Awards in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback