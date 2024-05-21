What did Jack White say about Terrence Howard? Guitarist reacts to actor’s Joe Rogan interview on Instagram

Renowned guitarist and frontman of The White Stripes, Jack White, recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on actor Terrence Howard's appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. On May 20, 2024, White posted a screenshot of Howard and Rogan from the podcast show and penned a sneering caption suggesting that people should get information about science and medicine from the two.

He further mocked the idea by contrasting it with the extensive education and expertise of scientists and doctors, who undergo years to get Ph. Ds.

"Hey everyone, just a reminder you should definitely be getting your facts about science and medicine from Terence Howard and Joe Rogan," White wrote on Instagram.

The post followed comments made by American actor Terrence Howard on Rogan's podcast on May 18, 2024, in which he expressed his interest in physics. According to Newsweek, Howard also criticized fundamental physics principles, including gravity.

John Anthony White, popularly known as Jack White, is an American musician who has won 12 Grammy Awards. He is known for his distinctive musical techniques and eccentricity.

Guitarist Jack White's take on Terrence Howard's physics discussion on Joe Rogan's podcast

In an Instagram post on Monday, May 20, Jack White humorously addressed Howard and Rogan and their comments on physics and its principles. He began the post by suggesting that people should not waste time trusting scientists or doctors but instead get the facts from Howard and Rogan.

"I wouldn't waste any time trusting scientists or Dr.s who went to universities etc. for 12 years getting a PHD or anything," he said.

He further wrote, mocking Joe, that he is "HELPING people" with his platform.

"Nor should you trust anyone who understands what peer reviewing is etc. it's really great that MMA Joe uses his platform in front of millions to make sure everyone gets the truth. Keep up the great work, maga Joe, you're HELPING people!" Jack White added.

According to a report by Exclaim News, musician Jack White has previously criticized Joe Rogan. On July 10 last year, White posted on his Instagram account, referring to Rogan as "disgusting," alongside a photograph capturing Rogan alongside Donald Trump at a UFC event held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Anybody who "normalizes" or treats this disgusting f*scist, r*cist, con man, disgusting piece of sh*t Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That's you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate. - Jack White III," the musician wrote on Instagram.

Jack White, the musician (Image via Getty)

However, Jack White's recent comments followed an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on YouTube over the weekend, during which Terrence Howard appeared as a guest.

According to The Daily Beast, Howard claimed that people are about to "kill gravity." Showing a video of computer animation where he proposed a zero-gravity Saturn model, which he had worked on with his business partner, Howard said:

"We're about to kill gravity. We're about to kill their God, gravity, and they don't want that, and it has the rings with no animation."

He continued explaining the animation, suggesting that the "rings" at the top are "without gravity."

"It has the rings and the hexagon that's observed at the very top of it without dark matter, without dark energy, without gravity, showing that it's an outward, inward, outward force pushing down that creates the planet," Howardxexplained.

As seen in the publication, the American actor further suggests that he was able to expose Euclidean geometry, specifically the Pythagorean Theorem.

Terrence Howard, the American actor (Image via Getty)

This is not the first instance where Terrence Howard has made unconventional claims regarding science. During an Interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, the actor said that he dropped his chemical engineering degree from Pratt University because he got into an argument with a professor that one time one cannot be one.

"If one times one equals one that means that two is of no value because one times itself has no effect. One times one equals two because the square root of four is two, so what's the square root of two? Should be one, but we're told it's two, and that cannot be," he told the publication.

Terrence Howard and Joe Rogan have not yet issued a response to the comments made by Jack White.