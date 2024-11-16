What did Jay-Z say to Cam’ron after 2019 B-Sides 2 concert? Rapper says he did not know what the texts meant

Cam’ron Giles, in a November 14, 2024, episode of his YouTube show, Talk With Flee, spoke about Jay-Z’s B-Sides 2 concert held in 2019. Cam’ron mentioned how Jay and himself had set aside their previous misunderstanding as former labelmates and performed the hit track Welcome To New York together at the concert.

The rapper also recalled the “weird” text he got from Jay after their performance.

According to Cam’ron:

“So he texts me and he says, ‘Yo, that was dope last night,’” Cam stated. “And I’m like, ‘Yo, man. That was really dope. I appreciate you guys putting this shit to bed and let’s rock out.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, man. See how much shit we could do when n***as stop acting like there’s fake beef out here?"

Cam’ron remembered feeling confused after reading the text from Jay. He later responded thanking the latter for the opportunity given to him. Cam’ron further revealed on his show that he found the text weird as he wasn’t aware of any issue between them:

"Why would he even text that?’ I don’t know. Even to this day, I don’t have no problem but I thought that was weird."

“I haven’t seen or spoke to Jay-Z since then”: Cam’ron says about his relationship with Jay-Z since their performance at B-Sides 2 concert

As he recounted his past experiences with his former label mate, Jay, on his YouTube show, the Oh Boy hitmaker also discussed his present relationship, or lack of, with the music mogul:

"I haven’t seen or spoke to JAY-Z since then,” he revealed. “I respect the hustler in JAY-Z. I respect the music he does. Are we good? I hope we good! I don’t know. If I see him and we speak, cool. If not, it’s not gonna make or break what I got going on."

He also mentioned that he had respect for Jay as a businessman and that there weren’t any plans for a collaboration between him and the Empire State of Mind hitmaker.

Cam’ron called out Jay-Z over Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl snub

HotNewHipHop reported on September 9, 2024, that in a September 2024 episode of the It Is What It Is show, Cam’ron shared that the NFL should have picked Lil Wayne to headline the Super Bowl LIX scheduled to hold in New Orleans instead of Kendrick Lamar.

While Cam’ron expressed that he loved Lamar and described him as one of the best artists of this generation, he stated that Lil Wayne should have been the choice given that he was a New Orleans native.

Cam’ron seemingly alluded to Jay-Z being responsible for Lil Wayne not being chosen to headline the Super Bowl. Jay's company, Roc Nation reportedly works with the NFL to select the halftime performer.

The rapper stated:

"It’s not really a secret. Lil Wayne had a problem with somebody before who’s kinda part of the organization running it. This is payback."

This statement has been interpreted as a reference to Lil Wayne’s rap feud with Jay which resulted in diss tracks being traded back and forth.

