What does Juno mean in Sabrina Carpenter's song? Singer's on stage gesture in viral video raises eyebrows among fans

Sabrina Carpenter's song Juno, which was released in August 2024, has become one of the biggest hits from her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet. For those unaware, the title of the song is the same as the name of a teenage pregnant character from a 2007 film, played by Elliot Page.

Juno, the tenth song of Sabrina's latest studio album, is about being so infatuated by someone that they'd want to get pregnant by that person. The lyrics read:

"Don't have to tell your hot a-- a thing / Oh yeah, you just get it / Whole package, babe, I like the way you fit / God bless your dad's genetics, mm, uh."

Sabrina Carpenter also included some s*xual innuendos in the hit track. According to Distractify, during a TikTok Q&A session for Spotify, Sabrina confirmed that the 2007 movie Juno is a primary reference in the popular song. In the video, she said:

Trending

"That is the Juno I'm referring to. I'm not referring to Mount Juneau, because some people have asked me, I'm like, 'No, it's the pregnant one.'"

Expand Tweet

Recently, a video of Sabrina performing Juno has gone viral, in which she could be seen making certain gestures that raised some eyebrows. A user wrote:

"You brought back the awkwardly explaining the juno position."

"Everything’s so s*xual for no reason nowadays," wrote another one.

A lot of her fans, however, seemingly enjoyed the performance. A user wrote:

"She’s hilarious bruhh."

"Yasss, Sabrina! This tour has been so amazing, and I’m here for every moment!" explained a netizen.

Sabrina Carpenter revealed the trailer of her upcoming music special which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix

Sabrina Carpenter, who was in the middle of her Short n' Sweet Tour, performed her last show on Monday, November 18, 2024, in Inglewood. The tour will begin again in 2025, with the first show set in Dublin on March 3.

On Monday, the singer revealed the trailer for A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to be streamed on Netflix on December 6, 2024, at 9 pm EST. Before the teaser began, Sabrina said:

"Christmas is coming early this year. I wouldn’t count on a silent night."

OBB Pictures and At Last Productions have produced the show, and it has been directed by Sam Wrench. Sabrina further spoke about the show and told Netflix how holidays were special to her.

"I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me," stated the pop singer.

The release of the music special was previously announced by Netflix back in September 2024. The special will further be star-studded and involve features from celebrities like Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Kyle Mooney, to name a few.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback