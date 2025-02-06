What was Kate Cassidy’s last text to Liam Payne? Late singer’s girlfriend shares emotional detail

In her first international interview since Liam Payne's passing, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy opened up about their final days together. On February 5, 2025, Cassidy spoke to The Sun, explaining that she left Liam in Argentina to return to Florida and care for their rescue dog, Nala. She also shared that she decided to decorate their Halloween space while at home.

She then told about her last message to Liam Payne. She told the outlet that as she was excited to show him the decor, she sent him a message:

"I can’t wait for you to come home, for Nala and me to be a family again, and I can’t wait for you to see the house."

Liam Payne’s girlfriend opened up about the late singer first time since his death

Kate Cassidy shared her last text to Liam Payne and the final picture she took of him, which showed him riding a horse on a trail ride near the end of their South American holiday. She described the photo, saying, "He looks so happy."

On October 2, Payne and Kate traveled to Argentina to see his old bandmate Niall Horan perform live and renew his US O visa at the US embassy in Buenos Aires. When the musician's visa application was delayed and their reservation terminated, the couple in Buenos Aires relocated from an Airbnb house to a hotel.

Then on October 13, Cassidy went back to Florida, while Payne remained in Argentina. Explaining the reason, she said in the interview:

“I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog, and obviously, I never, ever thought this event would occur. It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think (he might die young)...”

She added:

“But we did have our own separate lives, this wasn’t the first time we had travelled separately. I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did.”

Kate said that Liam Payne was in a "good headspace" prior to his passing. She further said that she never thought the One Direction member would die at such a young age and called him "my best friend, the love of my life." She then continued:

“...Love is so optimistic, and you just hope that everything will work out at the end. Obviously if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina.”

Cassidy further claimed that she felt numb when she first found out her boyfriend had died through a phone call from one of his friends. Talking about the moment, she concluded:

“I feel blessed I didn’t find out over social media because I just couldn’t even imagine that. I was in our home with our dog, scrolling TikTok and one of Liam’s friends called me.”

After pacing her house and calling nearly everyone she knew, Kate claimed she was unable to get any sleep during the first night without Liam. She further said that he died in a sad accident. She also acknowledged that, in order to cope with her loss, she had been seeing a counselor for the previous three and a half months.

Liam Payne died on October 16, 2024, three days after Kate's departure back to Florida. He died after falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires' Palermo quarter in Argentina.

According to autopsy records, the singer was under the influence of cocaine, alcohol, and a prescription antidepressant when he passed away. Numerous arrests have been made in the investigation thus far, and police are still looking into the drug connection to Liam Payne's death.

