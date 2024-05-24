"What a negligent thing to do"— Netizens react as Lady Gaga reveals she performed 5 concerts with COVID

Netizens recently criticized Lady Gaga after she admitted that she performed five shows for the Chromatica Ball tour when she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She revealed the news while appearing on the red carpet of the premiere of Gaga Chromatica Ball, held in Los Angeles on May 23, 2024.

The singer was accompanied by her boyfriend Michael Polansky for the event and while speaking on a Q&A session, Lady Gaga addressed her performances when she had Covid and said—

"I shared it with everyone on my team and I said, 'I don't want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don't have to perform and you don't have to work that day, but I'm going to do the show,' because I just didn't want to let all the fans down."

She stated that her fans put themselves in danger as they came to watch her every day and she decided to do the same. On the other hand, Lady Gaga's revelation was not well-received by the public who took to X to express their criticism.

"What a negligent thing to do," wrote a person on X.

"i don't think this is something you can brag about...", a user wrote.

"Umm why on earth would you reveal that? You just giving yourself backlash because you're putting the health and safety of not only yourself, but thousands of people at risk", another user wrote.

Netizens were not happy as they commented,

"Girl, be serious. so irresponsible", a user stated.

"Just a selfish and sick woman who only cares about money. Mind you, she was literally walking though crowd during some songs", a reaction stated.

"This is not a flex. You put your team at risk including your fans too. There's no way you could have been hundred percent careful", a second reaction stated.

Some also commented if this was even allowed and others blamed it on her team.

"She has what?? Is that even allowed?? They are too greedy to even think about the ppl that might get infected. Like is this even worth flexing?", another reaction reads.

"Her team did nothing?", a user reaction reads.

"No! She needs to be sued, that is so irresponsible! Not only can it be fatal but the milder variants can have crazy side effects. I lost my sense of smell for days, some never got there's back!", another user reaction reads.

Notably, the American Horror Story star has not responded to the negative reactions until now.

Lady Gaga's new concert special is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max

The Manhattan, New York City star's upcoming concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, is arriving on May 25, 2024 via HBO Max. The trailer of the film was revealed earlier this month and apart from being the producer, Lady Gaga also serves as the director.

Gaga Chromatica Ball will feature the entire show that was held at Dodger Stadium in September 2022. Lady Gaga announced it through X on May 8, writing that she was excited to bring the project and added—

"This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music. Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other – you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget."

The actress even thanked her fans towards the end of the post and wrote—

"See yourself in every vocal, every fabric choice, the choreography, every image… Here's the truth – no matter where life or my career has taken me, my time with you always is a path back to a very powerful part of myself."

Lady Gaga will next appear as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, which serves as a sequel to the 2019 film, Joker. The musical psychological thriller features Joaquin Phoenix in the lead and is arriving on the big screen on October 4 this year.