What is Not Like Us Challenge? Kendrick Lamar's diss track sparks dance memes on social media including Michael Jackson's

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been battling since last month by releasing a lot of diss tracks. The songs have been getting attention on social media for different reasons, specifically for the lyrics. The feud has taken a worse turn as the duo have opted to target each other's family on the diss tracks.

Lamar released a track titled Not Like Us on May 4, 2024, in response to Drake's Family Matters. It was his second diss track after Meet the Grahams, which was dropped on the same day.

While it has been only two days since Not Like Us came out, it has led to a dance challenge called #NotLikeUsChallenge. The challenge has led to multiple dance memes on social media, and they have been going viral everywhere.

Lamar has not shared his response to the viral trend.

Kendrick Lamar's diss track has been trending in the headlines for featuring multiple references in the lyrics

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud took a different turn some time ago as the artists decided to take on each other's families while releasing the diss tracks.

Not Like Us also included similar things and the initial verse of the song stated:

"Ayy, Mustard on the beat, ho Deebo, any rap n***a, he a free throw Man down, call an amberlamps, tell him, "Breathe, bro" / Nail a n***a to the cross, he walk around like Teezo/ What's up with these jabroni-a** n****s tryna see Compton?"

Lamar even directly referred to Drake in one of the portions and it mentions:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/ You better not ever go to cell block one/ To any b***h that talk to him and they in love/ Just make sure you hide you lil' sister from him."

There's another section where Kendrick Lamar criticizes Drake for depending on his friends who have been rappers. He says that Drake did the same to boost his reputation in the world of rapping and conceal his average lyrical skills.

Before Not Like Us, he released another diss track, Meet the Grahams, where he claimed that Drake lied to his son and daughter.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have released multiple diss tracks targeting each other

Drake and Kendrick Lamar shared a close friendship in 2011, and the latter even described Drake as a "genuine soul" in an interview.

The duo's issues began when Lamar's second album Good Kid, MAAD City came out as they developed a different attitude towards their popularity.

Drake even targeted Lamar in his third album, Nothing Was the Same, which was released in 2013. The confrontation between both artists became frequent the next year.

Drake then collaborated with J. Cole for a single titled First Person Shooter last year.

While Cole referred to himself along with Drake and Lamar as the "Big Three", Drake also compared himself with Michael Jackson. Lamar then targeted Drake and J. Cole in Like That, which was a collaboration project of Metro Boomin and Future.

Starting from April this year, Drake dropped a diss track, Push Ups. That led to a lineup of other songs like Euphoria, 6:16 in LA and more.