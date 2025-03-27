What did Sheff G do? Brooklyn rapper sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty

On Wednesday, March 27, Sheff G pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and conspiracy linked to a violent gang conspiracy in court. The rapper - born Michael Kyle Williams - entered a guilty plea, accepting the court offer in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.

An alleged member of the 8 Trey Crips and its affiliate, the 9 Ways gang, Sheff was one of the 32 people who were charged in a 140-count indictment for violent crimes in 2024, including "committing shootings, possessing guns, and using stolen cars during shootings against gang rivals."

Authorities believe that Sheff G and the other presumed gang members committed multiple acts of violence, many of which were captured on surveillance footage and digital communication.

Complex reported that the prosecutors on Sheff G's trial sought a 20-year sentence for him. However, in the final hearing, Justice Danny Chun - the Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice - gave the Everything Lit rapper a five-year sentence followed by five years of supervised release.

The plea deal comes after a long-term investigation led by the Brooklyn DA's Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau and the NYPD's Gun Violence Suppression Division.

Besides Williams, 17 other defendants in the case have already pleaded guilty, with 14 more remaining.

The Brooklyn DA shared that Sheff G used his fame "to fund and direct violence"

Eric Gonzalez - the Brooklyn District Attorney - issued a statement to announce Sheff G's sentencing on his X handle, writing:

"Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice. He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets, and though we sought a much longer sentence, he will now be held to account."

Gonzalez continued:

"Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities, and we remain committed to dismantling these criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable."

One of the most serious incidents that was mentioned in Sheff G's indictment documents was from 2020. The rapper was allegedly involved in a mass shooting that took place on October 21, 2020, in which a 23-year-old member of their rival gang, Theodore Senior, was killed, with five others left injured.

According to the prosecutors, the No Remorse rapper was involved in planning the attack and also celebrated it later by hosting a lavish dinner at a steak house in Manhattan.

The statement also reads that Williams had rented a large house in New Jersey's Short Hills during the period of the conspiracy, from where he fueled gun violence by using his music earnings. The rapper's involvement went beyond merely offering money.

In another incident that took place in 2021 in Flatbush, Sheff was accused of coordinating three shooters by driving them to the crime scene and acting as their getaway driver.

While Sheff G - who is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13, 2025 - took a guilty plea, the investigation is ongoing, with over a dozen other defendants of the indictment, including Sleepy Hallow, still awaiting trial.

