What did Soulja Boy say about Blueface? Chrisean Rock calls rapper "Mexican fool" for dissing her partner while he is in jail

Chrisean Rock called Soulja Boy out for his X (formerly Twitter) diss towards her partner, Blueface on Monday, February 11.

The video clip comes after Soulja Boy mocked Blueface for being behind bars, with one of his tweets also insinuating that he was being s*xually assaulted in prison, writing:

"I heard you in jail getting r**ed in the b**ty @bluefacebleedem," he wrote.

Chrisean, who shares a child with the Thotiana rapper, responded to the tweet in a video clip, saying:

"I don't really appreciate people keep on trying to play with my ni**a while he locked up, bro. That little Mexican fool on the phone popping it, lying on because. Blueface don't need for s**t when he's in jail bro. He's well taken care of because he didn't go to jail broke and all this other stuff."

Chrisean Rock continued:

"Just wait for [Blueface] to come home and have that same energy, my ni**a. I don't know why everybody want to just play while they locked up or try to, like, no, it's not the right time. You already did that when he first got locked up. Where was this energy when Blueface said pull up at that liquor store."

Soulja Boy's recent tweet is a part of the long-standing between him and Blueface, which the former even claimed to squash back in January 2024, offering to pay $1,000 for the rapper's books in jail.

Blueface has been in prison since January 2024, when he was booked in connection with a 2021 assault on a security guard at a North Hollywood lounge. In August, the rapper was sentenced to four years in prison, Fox 11 News reported. Blueface was initially booked into the Van Nuys jail and is currently at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles.

Chrisean Rock was serving prison sentence in 2024

While Chrisean Rock was steadfast in her support of her on-again, off-again partner, the rapper was locked up herself less than a year ago. Per Fox 11 News, Rock, who went viral for getting her boyfriend's face tattooed on her face, was booked in an LA County Jail in June 2024, for November 2023 where she allegedly attacked a backup dancer in downtown LA.

In August 2024, the Baddies Midwest star was extradited to Oklahoma over drug charges, after the state issued a felony fugitive warrant for her. Per a BET September 2024 article, the charges against Rock date back to 2022, for the possession of a controlled, dangerous substance with intent to distribute and failing to display a tax stamp on it.

Chrisean Rock was released from the Oklahoma prison in September 2024, a few days after her son, Chrisean JesusPorter, turned one year old.

Blueface got Chrisean's name tattooed on his face

Months after Chrisean Rock was released from prison, Blueface, who happens to be the father of Rock's son, flaunted a new face tattoo dedicated to the rapper from behind the bar.

According to HotNewHipHop, the Shotta Flow rapper got a new tattoo of Chrisean's name inked on his face in December 2024. Blueface's new jailhouse tattoo attracted a lot of attention on social media.

In November 2024, the rapper's aunt started a rumor about the couple getting married, which was shut down by his mother, Karlissa Saffold, claiming that nothing was official between them.

Soon afterward, Chrisean Rock addressed the marriage rumors in an Instagram live session, revealing that they exchanged vows in November but hadn't gotten a marriage certificate yet. Rock further shared that she wanted to take things slow as she focused on god and her family.

According to TMZ's February 11 article, Blueface's manager, Wack 100 has assured that the rapper is well-protected in the prison. Per his manager, Blueface even oversaw the soft launch of his seafood shack, King of Crabs, from the prison, and has major plans for the TV once he's released.

