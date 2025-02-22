What is Voletta Wallace's net worth? Biggie Smalls's late mother reportedly grew rapper's estate from $10 million to $160 million

Deceased rapper Biggie Smalls's mother, Voletta Wallace, passed away on February 21 at the age of 78. According to Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac, Wallace died of natural causes in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, after spending her final days in hospice care.

Wallace, a Jamaican immigrant, was a Brooklyn school teacher. Her son Biggie Smalls became one of the most popular rappers of his day and was particularly known for his beef with Tupac Shakur. He was shot and killed on March 9, 1997, while he was leaving an after-party for the Soul Train Awards.

After her son's death, Wallace became instrumental in growing his estate and establishing his legacy. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Voletta Wallace was worth $20 million at the time of her death. After Smalls's death back in 1997, she became the guardian of her son's assets while establishing herself as a film producer, author, and foundation leader.

To accomplish her aspirations, Wallace established the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation to manage her son's financial legacy. In addition, she tried her hand at acting by appearing in projects like City of Lies (2018), Behind the Music (2001), 106 & Park (2007), and Tavis Smiley (2009).

According to Times New World, Wallace's efforts were instrumental in helping grow Biggie's estate from an estimated $10 million at the time of his death to around $160 million at present. This amounts to a staggering 1500% growth in the rapper's net worth.

In addition to taking care of her son's assets, Voletta Wallace co-produced the 2009 biographical film on Biggie Smalls called Notorious. In 2005, she also authored a book called Biggie: Voletta Wallace Remembers Her Son, Christopher Wallace, aka Notorious B.I.G. These ventures have immensely helped in growing her net worth and expanding the legacy of her son.

When Biggie Smalls's mother Voletta Wallace said that she wanted to "slap the daylights out of" Sean "Diddy" Combs

Notorious B.I.G Duets ''The Final Chapter'' Album Release Party - December 21, 2005 - Source: Getty

In an interview with The Rolling Stone in May 2024, Voletta Wallace lashed out at rapper Sean Diddy Combs, who was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently awaiting trial while being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

A month before the interview with Wallace, a 2016 footage resurfaced showing Diddy kicking, dragging, and hitting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in Los Angeles. It was soon followed by Diddy issuing a public apology on Instagram for his alleged actions.

In the interview with Rolling Stone about Diddy's legal troubles, Biggie Smalls's mother said:

"I'm sick to my stomach. I'm praying for Cassie. I'm praying for his mother. I don't want to believe the things that I've heard, but I've seen (the hotel video). I pray that he apologizes to her."

She continued:

"I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn't want to believe all the awful things, but I'm so ashamed and embarrassed."

Biggie Smalls's mother concluded by opining that Diddy needed to apologize to his mother.

"I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her," she concluded.

The interview followed an investigation by Rolling Stones that shed light on the relationship between Diddy and Biggie Smalls. As per the investigation, past members of Bad Boy Records and Diddy's colleagues claimed that Biggie viewed Diddy as a "corny executive." It also revealed that the One More Chance rapper was on the verge of splitting with Bad Boy Records in 1997.

The Rolling Stone investigation further alleged that Diddy wanted to capitalize on Biggie Smalls's death. The rapper allegedly asked his employees to ensure that Life After Death became a chart-topping hit. It also alleged that Combs insisted on being on the Rolling Stone cover instead of Biggie after the latter's death.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Boy Records' co-founding partner Kirk Burrowes told the outlet:

"I was telling Sean, 'Let's make it Biggie. You still have a chance (for a cover in the future). He's like 'No, he's dead. I'm putting out (Combs' debut album, 'No Way Out') in July. I need to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.'"

Diddy's trial is set to take place this year in May.

