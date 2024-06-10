What did Young Buck do at 2004 Vibe Awards? Cheo Hodari Coker recalls infamous stabbing incident over Dr. Dre's assault

Renowned journalist Cheo Hodari Coker has unveiled the details of the tumultuous events that unfolded at the 2004 Vibe Awards involving Young Buck and Dr. Dre.

On June 7, 2024, Coker posted a series of tweets depicting the scenes that happened at the event. He revisited the infamous alleged stabbing incident involving rapper Young Buck, which erupted in the aftermath of an assault on producer Dr. Dre.

Coker explained the whole incident from the start and suggested that a "brawl" broke out, and the G-Unit rapper allegedly stabbed a knife at a man who physically attacked the producer at that time.

"Place went crazy. Brawl broke out. Young Buck came at him with a knife from his table and stabbed him," Coker on X.

The drama unfolds: Young Buck's actions at the 2004 Vibe Awards

On November 15, 2004, the Vibe Awards, held at the Santa Monica Airport hangar, were supposed to be a night celebrating the finest achievements in hip-hop and R&B.

However, the evening took a violent turn around 7.25 pm, when Dr. Dre was about to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award from Snoop Dogg and Quincy Jones. A man, later identified as Jimmy James Johnson, approached the producer, ostensibly to seek an autograph, but instead, he launched punches at Dr. Dre, police said, as per Billboard.

The whole event became chaotic, as people reportedly threw chairs and pushed each other. According to Billboard, about 1,000 people from the audience rushed to the exit.

According to MTV reports, the sudden commotion led to a chaotic brawl, and amid the melee, rapper Young Buck was seen wielding a knife. It was later reported that Young Buck had stabbed Johnson in defense of Dr. Dre. As per the reports, Johnson was attacked by many people that night, including Buck.

Johnson, then 26, was allegedly stabbed in the chest and suffered a collapsed lung. MTV confirmed that he was rushed to the hospital and was in stable condition.

MTV reports suggested that three men were sighted on the videotape holding deadly weapons, and only the Stay Fly artist was recognized. On November 16, 2004, Santa Monica Police Chief J.T. Butts Jr. said at a press conference,

"Mr. Brown is seen lunging over another male and swinging the knife at Mr. Johnson's upper body while Johnson is looking away from him. He is clearly depicted holding the knife after the assault and is one of a number of fight participants sprayed by pepper spray," Butts reported.

As per Billboard, arrest warrants for Young Buck were issued at that time. During initial court hearings, a judge found sufficient evidence to proceed with a jury trial against the rapper. However, the G-Unit artist negotiated an agreement that allowed him to avoid going to court.

Buck was signed to Dr. Dre's record label and joined G-Unit Records in 2003. The same year, he released his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin.

Cheo Hodari Coker recounts the happenings at the Vibe Awards 2004

On June 7, 2024, Cheo Hodari Coker, who was present at the event, provided a gripping narrative of the incident in his latest recounting on X. He began to ask if his 36000+ followers are interested in hearing the story, suggesting that it's been 20 years to this.

"It's been 20 years... y'all want to hear a story about the 2004 VIBE Awards?" Coker on X.

Coker, an American former music journalist, wrote about the Vibe Award that year and suggested that the special awards be given to Dre and Quincy.

He tweeted that Quincy received his recognition, and everything was smooth until an "unplanned lull" happened. The Vibe founder saw Dre in the crowd and expressed his recognition with, "Oh! My man." This was the time when Johnson got his margin and hit Dre.

The former journalist wrote that "people went crazy," and the chaos became national news on television. Coker concluded that he had to rewrite the intros again, and the show continued as Dr. Dre came to accept the award.