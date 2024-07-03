What did Yung Joc say about Megan Thee Stallion? Rapper issues apology over extending support to Tory Lanez

Yung Joc has extended an apology to Megan Thee Stallion for showing support to Tory Lanez. The incident dates back to 2023 when during his Atlanta radio show, Yung Joc bet on his hair that Lanez wouldn’t be found guilty in the Tory Lanez vs Megan Thee Stallion 2020 shooting case.

However, a year later, as Jung Joc appeared on the Streetz Morning Takeover, he apologized to Megan Thee Stallion and exclaimed:

“I apologize for not supporting you in your moment and believing in the whole situation with you and Tory Lanez. I still have questions, 'cause I'm human. I think that the moment when I made the bet–although we did it in a fun kinda way–maybe, just maybe, I was out of line for doing that."

Trending

He continued:

"I lost the bet, and somewhere in there, we may have been a little buffoonish. 'Cause I really made a bet that this man was gon' get off, and he didn't. And I lost my hair. I'm sorry, Meg."

Tory Lanez was accused of shooting “Savage” the rapper, and he also ended up severely injuring Meghan Thee Stallion’s foot. The incident took place in July 2020. As the trials for the case were taking place, Yung Joc alleged that Tory would not be imprisoned, and if it happened he would go bald.

However, eight days of trials later, Tory Lanez was found guilty on multiple charges. For the same, he was sentenced to up to 22 years in jail, as well as deportation to his country, Canada.

“Since Shannon Sharpe made his apology to Meg Thee Stallion, I'ma make my apology” - Yung Joc

Yung Joc’s apology to Megan Thee Stallion came after Shannon Sharpe apologized to the rapper for his past comments about her. As Megan appeared on Shannon’s Club Shay Shay episode on July 2, 2024, he exclaimed how he “always wanted to sit down” with her and talk to her about his wild comments.

Shannon said:

“I believe the joke wouldn’t been just as funny if I would’ve left you out of it. So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that I caused you or your family, I wanna say as a man, as I sit here before you, I apologize.”

The apology came after Shannon joked in a November 2023 episode of his Nightcap podcast about having s*xual relations with Stallion. However, his apology to Megan inspired Yung Joc to also say sorry to the rapper, as he noted in the beginning of his apology:

“Since Shannon Sharpe made his apology to Meg Thee Stallion, I'ma make my apology to Meg.”

As Yung Joc extended his apology to the Not My Fault singer, Megan has not yet responded to the controversy between the two. However, since Joc’s apology video started doing rounds on the internet, social media users started pouring mixed reactions, where some people applauded Joc for the same, while others bashed him saying it was “overdue.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback