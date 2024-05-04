What is Zolpidem used for? Kendrick Lamar reveals Drake's medicinal prescription in diss track cover art

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud has continued, and the latter has already dropped a diss track titled 6:16 in LA. The duo have been targeting each other since last month and have made severe accusations in the lyrics.

Meanwhile, the cover of the song was also targeted at Drake and it featured Zolpidem and Ozempic bottles along with a receipt related to the jewelry purchase. As per WebMD, Zolpidem can treat the problem of insomnia among adults for a brief period. It can help anyone to sleep faster and is part of a category of drugs known as sedative-hypnotics.

The cover had a close-up shot of black Maybach gloves. A portion of the song also states:

"Dear Aubrey, I know you probably thinkin' I wanted to crash your party/But truthfully, I don't have a hatin' bone in my body. This supposed to be a good exhibition within the game/But you f*cked up the moment you called out my family's name."

A few other verses in the track have been getting recognition on social media. The title has also led to a debate on social media where people are trying to find the meaning as it refers to a lot of things, such as Canadian Father's Day, the premiere date of Euphoria, Tupac's birthday, and more.

Kendrick Lamar makes many other accusations against Drake on his diss track

As mentioned, Kendrick Lamar's diss track, 6:16 in LA, has been trending everywhere due to its title and lyrics. While the song is targeted at Drake, it is a response by Lamar as part of their ongoing dispute, which started in October 2023 after the release of Drake and J. Cole's collaborative project, First Person Shooter.

The song was released on May 3, 2024, and was even aimed toward the OVO crew. The lyrics featured multiple references to the crew, and they also say:

"If you were street smart, then you woulda caught that your entourage is only to hustle you / A hunnid n**gas that you got on salary, and 20 of 'em want you as a casualty."

Lamar even claimed that Drake used a lot of digital mediums in the dispute. He also stated that the Blue Murder star paid a huge amount to "get ammunition on him" for the next diss. The lyrics stated:

"It was fun 'til you start to put money in the streets/ Then lost money, 'cause they came back with no receipts/I'm sorry that I live a boring life, I love peace."

Jack Antonoff serves as a co-producer for the song, and the same was also confirmed by his representative while speaking to Billboard. Antonoff is also known for his involvement in the latest album by Taylor Swift, titled The Tortured Poets Department. The album has broken several records on Spotify and also received positive feedback from critics and the public.

Lamar already released another diss track last month titled 7 Minute Drill, and Drake later released another song as a response, titled Push Ups. It has been followed by more diss tracks, with Euphoria being the latest before 6:16 in LA.