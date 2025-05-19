When was the last time Slick Rick released an album? Rapper teams up with Idris Elba’s label to drop “visual album” ‘Victory’

English-American rapper Richard Martin Lloyd Walters, a.k.a. Slick Rick, recently announced his upcoming album, his first in over two decades. On Thursday, May 15, 2025, the musician took to Instagram to reveal his fifth studio album, titled Victory.

The project will be released on June 13 through actor Idris Elba‘s record label, 7Wallace, in collaboration with Mass Appeal. It follows his last album, The Art of Storytelling, which came out in May 1999.

"It's time for some entertainment..." Walters captioned his IG post.

The rapper described the project as a "visual album" and said it would include collaborations with Nas, Giggs, and Estelle. Idris will act as its executive producer.

"A visual blend of art and heart"—Slick Rick about his upcoming project, Victory

Slick Rick's upcoming album will feature a companion short film of the same name. Meji Alabi, who worked with Beyoncé on Black Is King, will direct the 30-minute film. It will premiere at SXSW London on June 7, followed by a screening at the Tribeca Festival on June 13.

The former event will include a Q&A session with Rick, Alabi, and Idris Elba. Quoting a statement made by the London-born rapper detailing the project, Billboard wrote:

"Victory is all about perseverance, storytelling, imagination, and evolution. A visual blend of art and heart — a sonic journey that reflects where I’ve been and where I’m going."

Slick Rick described Victory as more than just music, stating it was a "bold" statement that showcased "British artistry."

Meanwhile, Idris Elba noted that collaborating with the rapper to offer something to the "hip-hop community," especially in their "home country," felt like a "blessing." Nas also expressed his delight at working with Walters, adding:

"He has been such an influential figure in hip-hop culture, and I look forward to him sharing this project with the next generation of fans."

On Friday, Slick Rick shared a teaser for the film in an Instagram post. In the black-and-white clip, the rapper is heard saying:

"Before there was motion pictures, you had to make people visualize through your mouth, through your poetry. Let the mind fly..."

According to the post, filming for Victory spanned three continents—Europe, Africa, and North America. Meanwhile, Rick wrote and recorded the album in London and France. Notably, it stated that the project took four years to complete.

Slick Rick rose to fame in the mid-1980s as part of Doug E. Fresh's Get Fresh Crew. Some of his best songs from the time (under the stage name MC Ricky D) were The Show and Ladi Dadi. In 1986 he signed to Def Jam Records and released his solo debut album, The Great Adventures of Slick Rick, in 1988. It peaked at the top spot on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Back in 2021, Walters discussed his long absence from music during a conversation with NME. At the time, he explained that he didn't regret not releasing anything since 1999. He reasoned:

"If you’re not inspired, then you know, you just chill. But if you’re inspired, then get your paintbrush and get to painting and then if you feel it’s ready to be exposed then expose it."

It is worth noting that Slick Rick's new album will be part of rapper Nas and Mass Appeal's ambitious Legend Has It... campaign, reported Stereogum. The project will see the release of seven albums from seven iconic acts.

Victory (album) is set to drop on June 13.

