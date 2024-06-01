When did Mark Sheehan die? The Script’s Danny O'Donoghue recalls “hitting the drink pretty hard” after the band’s lead guitarist passed away

Danny O'Donoghue, a member of the Irish rock band The Script, recently recalled how Mark Sheehan's sudden demise left an impact on him. Sheehan passed away on April 14, 2023, after battling an unknown illness, as per BBC.

The singer recently appeared on Magic Radio Breakfast a few days ago where he said that it took a long time to return to his work. Danny O'Donoghue said that he could not concentrate on singing and writing for a few months and added:

"You know I started hitting the drink pretty hard and just really went off the rails. As you do I guess during those situations and then it would have been around Christmas time I'd had my fill of Guinness, you know back home in Ireland, and I got back here on the 27th, so I got back home to my house where I live in London and I just went that's it, finished."

Sheehan's death was confirmed by The Script in an Instagram post last year where they added a photo. They requested everyone in the caption to respect the privacy of the family and the band as they deal with the loss.

Danny O'Donoghue reveals a few details about the group's new album: Interview statements and other details explained

Danny O'Donoghue added that he completed drinking at one point and realized that Sheehan would have never wished for the same. He stated that Mark would never be replaced and addressed the group's upcoming album, Satellites, which is seemingly a tribute to Sheehan.

Danny O'Donoghue mentioned that he would like to return to The Voice UK if he is approached for the same. He said that he enjoyed working on the show and continued:

"I never wanted to be a talking head, you know be famous for the sake of being famous, but when it comes down to music from watching me on the show you can tell I just live and breathe it."

In the same interview, host Ronan Keating said that the band's music played an important role in his life along with his wife Storm Uechtritz. Keating also recalled a show he attended in Sydney and added:

"Your songs are very important to us. I was living in Ireland, and she was living in Australia and we kind of shared music across the sky. It was a connection. There is a whole load of The Script songs that played a part in that for us."

Notably, Danny O'Donoghue had previously expressed his grief over Mark Sheehan's death in June last year. He posted a video of a candle burning in the darkness, writing that all the members were going inactive for some time as they started preparing for Mark's tribute shows to be held in Blackpool and Wolverhampton.

The Script is returning with a new album this year

As mentioned, the band's upcoming album is titled Satellites and it is scheduled to arrive on August 16, 2024. The group also announced the project through their social media pages with a video and wrote:

"We are so excited to announce our new album called Satellies is out 16 August! The first single from the album 'Both Ways' is out now! Pre-order and listen now."

The band is also preparing for the Satellites World Tour, which is starting on August 12 in Nashville. The group recently added a few more shows to the list and they are scheduled for Belfast, Cardiff, Nottingham, and Glasgow. Tickets are already available on sale and the final performance will be held at Milan Fabrique on December 11, 2024.