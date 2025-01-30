When was the s*xual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z filed? Rapper’s legal team alleges Tony Buzbee signed the complaint without meeting the accuser

More than a month after Tony Buzbee refiled a lawsuit on behalf of an anonymous woman accusing Jay-Z of r*ping a minor, the rapper’s legal team has filed a reply, alleging that the lawyer failed to meet the accuser before filing the lawsuit.

Tony Buzbee refiled the case on December 8, 2024, where he added Jay-Z’s name in the defendants, alongside Sean Combs’ name. Stating how Buzbee has breached ethical standards, the rapper's legal team’s lead attorney, Alex Spiro highlighted “fatal inconsistencies.”

As per the motion filed in the United States District Court Southern District of New York, the rapper’s legal team stated:

“A principled attorney, when confronted with factual inconsistencies that cast grave doubt on horrific allegations and reveal the inadequacy of any pre-filing inquiry, would reconsider the lawsuit. Instead, Plaintiff's lead attorney Anthony Buzbee tried to gloss over them.”

Trending

It also stated that Buzbee initially claimed that the accuser’s case was “referred to his firm by another, who vetted it prior to sending it to him.” Jay’s legal team mentioned how Tony wrote about vetting Jane Doe’s claim and added:

“Now, he concedes that he did not even meet with Plaintiff before signing his name to the complaint, and fails to identify any evidence that corroborates anything his client alleged. Meanwhile, he has litigated this matter for three months without seeking admission to this Court or explaining this failure, including throughout earlier cases he filed in this Court.”

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the lawsuit accuses Jay-Z and Diddy of s*xually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the accuser, detailed the alleged incident in the legal filing.

Jay-Z filed a motion to dismiss the case: More details revealed

A day after an anonymous woman and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, refiled a s*xual assault lawsuit, adding Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Corey Carter, as a defendant, the rapper and producer responded by filing a motion to dismiss the case.

In his filing, Carter denied the allegations and argued that the accuser should not be allowed to remain anonymous, requesting that her identity be revealed. He also accused her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, of attempting “extortion,” claiming that the case was part of a larger scheme designed to pressure him for money.

Mentioning how he had been a victim of an “extortionate campaign,” the motion stated:

"When Defendant refused to pay and instead took measures to establish his innocence, this unnamed Plaintiff and her self-promoting counsel (whose name has been splashed across headlines and press conferences under auspices of representing her) went to extraordinary lengths to shut down fair defence. But those efforts, too, failed.”

Expand Tweet

The anonymous woman claimed she approached Diddy’s driver, who took her to a house where guests were drinking and using drugs.

According to her lawsuit, she was given a drink, lost consciousness, and was then allegedly assaulted by Jay-Z and Diddy. She later managed to escape and stated that she had been forced to sign a nondisclosure agreement to attend the party. However, Carter and Diddy have both denied the allegations. On the other hand, Tony Buzbee has not yet reacted to Jay-Z’s recent filing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback