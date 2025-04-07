"Where is all this music coming from?" — Internet reacts to Drake's unreleased song 'Shopping Spree' leaking online

One of Drake's unreleased songs, titled Shopping Spree, was leaked online via the rapper's plottttwistttttt YouTube account on April 6, 2025. It is, however, unclear when the nearly three-minute track was recorded and what album it was meant to be a part of. Additionally, the Canadian rapper has not acknowledged the leak as of this article.

In the leaked track, the rapper name-dropped NBA player Cade Cunningham, the point guard for the Detroit Pistons, rapping:

"Everything is earned in this life baby/ Nothing given/ Heard you cut your bestie off/ I know that was a tough decision/ Sleeping in a Pistons locker room/ I'm on another mission/ Cade Cunningham left his crocs."

Drake's Shopping Spree leak was met with mixed responses from netizens, with one user speculating which one of the rapper's projects the leaked song belonged to.

"Where is all this music coming from? is Care Package 2 otw?!"

Some users questioned when the song was recorded and how it was leaked online, wondering if this foreshadowed new music from the artist.

"This one is old, the 808 used here hasn't been relevant in at least 3 years. But hey, I could be wrong," one person posted.

"Produced by Pierre ???" another person questioned.

"More leaks. We always get music when things start to leak is that the case jarded?" someone else asked.

"Where are these leaks coming from? I don’t like to listen to leaks if it happened without the musicians permission," another user added.

Several netizens had mixed feelings about the new track. While some praised it, others claimed it was not good, arguing that Drake rapped about the same thing in every song.

"Has he ever missed? I submit that he has not," one person tweeted.

"YOOOOOO THIS IS INSANEEEE," another person added.

"This guy talks about the same s**t on every single song," another user wrote.

Recent updates regarding Drake's lawsuit against UMG

In other news, Drake's lawsuit against his record label Universal Music Group is still ongoing, with the judge granting the rapper permission to proceed with discovery during a pre-conference trial in New York on April 2.

This came after UMG filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on March 18, including filing a letter to stay discovery as it would lead to “undue burden” and “require costly collection and review of large swaths of hard-copy and electronic data sets, contracts and agreements, and communications.”

However, Judge Jeanette Vargas ruled in favor of the Canadian rapper, allowing his legal team to ask UMG to provide them "all contracts between UMG and Kendrick Lamar." Additionally, UMG was ordered to provide all documents containing the salaries and incentives for the record label's senior executives going back to 2020.

Following the ruling, Drake's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, said in a statement to the BBC:

"Now it's time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide."

The court has scheduled a hearing on UMG's motion to dismiss Drake's lawsuit on June 30. For context, the record label asked that the court dismiss the defamation lawsuit the Canadian rapper filed against the company regarding Not Like Us, claiming that Drake only filed the lawsuit to save face after losing the rap battle with Lamar.

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice,” the motion to dismiss read.

For the uninitiated, Drake sued UMG for defamation in January 2025, claiming the record label spread a “false and malicious narrative” of the rapper being an alleged child predator via Not Like Us, where Lamar claimed Drake was a "certified p*dophile." The song was released in May 2024 amid the highly sensationalised rap battle between the two artists.

