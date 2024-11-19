Which Bee Gees members are still alive? Drummer Colin Petersen passes away at 78

Bee Gees' original drummer Colin Petersen passed away at the age of 78. The news was announced in a Facebook post shared by Best of The Bee Gees (a tribute band/show) on Monday, November 18, 2024, which read:

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin ‘Smiley’ Petersen. He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you Col. Rest in Peace."

Trending

The Bee Gees were an English-Australian pop-rock band formed by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, in the late 1950s (started as BGs). Petersen joined the band in 1967 (he stayed until 1969) followed by Vincent Melouney (1967-1969), and Geoff Bridgford (1970s).

Barry along with Vincent and Geoff are the surviving members of the band. Maurice passed away in 2003 after he suffered cardiac arrest, while his twin brother Robin died in 2012.

Colin Petersen appeared as a child actor in the 1956 comedy film, Smiley, earning him the nickname

Hailing from Queensland, Australia, Colin Petersen began his career as a child actor (working between the ages of seven and twelve). Per his profile on IMDb, Petersen worked on films like Strange Affection (1957), A Cry from the Streets (1958), and Smiley (1956). His role in the latter film (as the titular character) earned him the nickname Smiley.

Petersen moved to England in 1966 with the Gibbs brothers moving to the country a year later. The Bee Gees would recruit him as their permanent drummer shortly after, making him the first non-Gibb member to become an official member of the group.

Colin Petersen initially contributed to the pop band's 1966 album, Spicks and Specks. After joining, he officially played on Bee Gees’ 1st (1967), Horizontal (1968), Idea (1968), and Odessa (1969). He also recorded a few tracks on the group's Cucumber Castle (1970) before being fired from the group, however, his work on this album remains uncredited.

Petersen performed on the group's timeless hits like New York Mining Disaster 1941, To Love Somebody, Words, Massachusetts, and I Started A Joke. He is credited to the Bee Gees' early success and rise to international fame.

Colin Petersen left the group in 1969, and it remains unclear what exactly led to Petersen's exit from the group. He went on to form the short-lived group Humpy Bong with Jonathan Kelly and Tim Staffell. The band broke up in 1970 and Petersen took on the role of manager for Kelly.

In the Bee Gees' biography The Bee Gees: Tales of the Brothers Gibb (2000), authors Andrew Môn Hughes, Hector Cook, and Melinda Bilyeu revealed Colin Petersen married Joanne Newfield (assistant to Brian Epstein and later Robert Stigwood after Brian's death) in June 1968. Vince Melouney was his best man.

Per the book, Colin and Joanne started a talent management company in 1969. Per its website, Petersen joined the Bee Gees' tribute band/show Best of the Bee Gees, and has been regularly performing with the group over the last five years.

Colin Petersen is survived by his ex-wife Joanne, and their sons, Jaime and Ben.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback