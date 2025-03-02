Who was Angie Stone married to? Children and all you need to know as Grammy-nominated Singer dies in a car crash

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone died at the age of 63 on March 1, 2025. Her daughter, Diamond Stone, confirmed the news in an official statement on Facebook, writing:

"My mommy is gone."

According to Angie Stone's spokesperson, Deborah R. Champagne, the singer died in a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama, while leaving a concert on Saturday, as reported by TMZ.

Angie Stone was previously married to Rodney Stone, who performed under the stage name Lil' Rodney C in Funky Four Plus One. However, the details of their marriage and divorce timeline have not been publicly confirmed. The couple welcomed their daughter, Diamond Stone, in the 1980s. Following in her mother's musical footsteps, Diamond provided background vocals on her mother's song Baby.

Angie also had a son, Michael D'Angelo Archer II, with neo-soul artist D'Angelo. Now 27, Michael has largely stayed out of the public eye. According to Hollywood Life, he once resided with his mother and sister in Atlanta. Despite facing challenges in her relationship with Diamond over the years, Angie kept a strong bond with her children and was able to overcome those problems later.

Angie Stone's musical legacy and personal struggles

Angie Stone first rose to fame in 1979 after joining The Sequence, an all-female rap group alongside Gwendolyn Chisolm and Cheryl Cook. Signed to Sugar Hill Records, they released the song Funk You Up in 1979, which later became a source of samples for artists like Dr. Dre and En Vogue, as reported by TMZ.

In the 1990s, Stone began releasing music independently with her initial album, Black Diamond (1999), followed by Mahogany Soul (2001). Through her music, she became an influential member of the neo-soul movement, together with Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill. Her signature hits, including No More Rain (In This Cloud) and Wish I Didn't Miss You, solidified her place in R&B history.

Angie Stone's relationship with her daughter, Diamond, was tumultuous at times. In 2015, the singer was arrested for aggravated assault after an altercation with Diamond in DeKalb County, Atlanta. Reports indicated that Diamond lost her front teeth after being struck with a metal stand during the dispute, as stated by Huff Post in 2015.

Despite this incident, their relationship appeared to improve in later years, with Angie mentioning Diamond in her social media posts in 2024.

In addition to being a musician, Stone also pursued acting. She starred in The Hot Chick (2002), The Fighting Temptations (2003), and Ride Along (2014). She also played the role of Mama Morton in Broadway's Chicago and made guest appearances in TV series like Girlfriends, for which she also sang the opening theme, according to the NY Times.

Before her passing, Angie Stone had an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Throughout her life, she faced health challenges, including Type 2 diabetes. Stone openly shared her dedication to maintaining her wellness by joining the reality show Celebrity Fit Club in 2006, where she lost 18 pounds.

Just a week before her death, Stone had been actively promoting her upcoming performances in Alabama and Baltimore. She also hinted at new projects in television, film, and music. Her final album, Love Language (2023), featured 11 tracks, including Old Thang Back, which showcased her son, who performs under the name Swayvo Twain.

