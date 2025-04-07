Who was Clem Burke married to? Private life explored as Blondie drummer dies at 70

On Monday, April 7, former Blondie drummer Clem Burke breathed his last at the age of 70. The news was communicated on the same day through Blondie's official Instagram page. According to the post, Burke had died after "a private battle with cancer."
Burke is survived by his wife, Ellen Burke, who tied the knot with the drummer in 2002. Despite being a well established name in the music world, Clem Burke kept his personal life with Ellen private throughout their 23 years of marriage. According to The Sun, she was employed as a pediatric nurse.
On February 25, 2023, Clem Burke shared a rare picture of his wife on Instagram. The Blondie drummer wished her a happy birthday and posted a photo of Ellen leaning to check flowers at a store. The couple didn't have any children.
"He was the heartbeat of Blondie": Clem Burke's former bandmates announce legendary drummer's passing with heartfelt farewell message
Clem Burke's demise was first announced by Blondie's official Instagram page. Burke joined the band for the first time in 1975, i.e., a year after its inception. Since then, he has been featured in every album of the American rock band and has been one of the leading men, along with Debbie Harry.
In the statement shared on Instagram, Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, and "the entire Blondie family" announced the passing of their former bandmate after fighting cancer.
"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage," the statement continued.
The Instagram post also highlighted the achievements of Clem Burke beyond the confines of Blondie. According to the statement, the drummer has collaborated with iconic artists like Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Eurythmics, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, Chequered Past, and many other revered artists and bands.
Burke's talents have left an "indelible mark" on every assignment he has been a part of during his career. The Blondie members ended the post by extending their condolences to Burke's family and fans across the globe.
"His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke," the statement concluded.
The post has amassed over 33k likes on Instagram, and fans from across the world have poured their condolences in the comment section.
Among other stars paying tribute to the late drummer, Devo's Gerald Casale wrote:
“I’m in shock at Clem Burke’s passing. I first met him in 1977 when I intersected the Blondie phenomenon in Cleveland Ohio, where they opened for Iggy Pop. In awe of his unparalleled style and intimidated by his New York ‘cool,’ he imprinted me with the performance standard that would define the ‘80s and beyond. My sincere condolences to Chis and Debbie and all those in Clem’s orbit.”
Nancy Sinatra, meanwhile, opened up about being "shattered" by the "devastating news" of Clem Burke's passing. The songstress further sent "healing prayers and comfort to his widow, Ellen," and his family.
