Who is Cory Asbury? Christian singer shares hilarious DM response to finding out about a Wiki feet page in his name

American Christian singer Cory Asbury shared a DM response after he discovered a Wiki feet page in his name, during an Instagram Q&A session on May 7, 2024. Asbury attached the screenshot of the conversation on his Instagram story, where he initially didn't believe the existence of such a page. However, he was actually proven wrong when he looked for the same on Google.

Cory Asbury is usually considered one of the most popular worship artists. One of his most popular songs Reckless Love, nominated for the Grammy's as well, had witnessed its fair share of controversies. The primary controversy that arose was the usage of the word "reckless" when the song was about God's love.

Reckless Love singer Cory Asbury gave a funny reaction after discovering a feet page in his name

Cory Asbury found out about a Wiki feet page under his name, after a fan wrote about it in the Q&A. While initially, Asbury denied believing it, he later actually found it out on Google, after the fan insisted him to search there.

Cory even posted the screenshot of the page on his Instagram story. The page was wholly dedicated to him and contained his feet pictures. While the singer had previously uploaded funny images of his barefoot online, he possibly wasn't expecting an entire feet page under his name.

The photos posted on the website WikiFeet Men, were basically screenshots taken from Cory Asbury's Instagram stories. The website further marked itself as a "collaborative celebrity feet website." In another story that Asbury uploaded showing the website, everything about him starting from his birthday to show size is mentioned there. In context to a rating provided on the site, Asbury wrote in the story,

"4.73/5 isn't bad I guess"

He further wrote about his reaction to the correct show size mentioned on the website.

"Number one, how did they get my size right?"

Back in February 2024, Asbury garnered attention after he uploaded a post on Instagram, where he spoke about taking gummies and that his track Only Jesus For My Pain happened after he had a bad experience with it. He even said,

"I might get canceled for this one."

The story that Asbury shared was both funny and raw at the same time. Many netizens resonated with his rawness in the comment section of the social media platform.

Asbury previously mentioned his love for country music

In an interview with Relevant in January 2024, Cory Asbury was described as someone who would do what he wanted to do. In the interview, Asbury spoke about his album Pioneer which was described as not a typical worship album. The singer spoke about it and said,

"We actually called it The Bridge Project. It’s a bridge from one way of doing things to another, but not necessarily because I plan on becoming a country guy. It’s just because I love the tradition of the beauty of country music writing."

He then stated that other people's opinions about his new type of music did not bother him, and he was happy with the path he had been following. Upon being asked, what drew him most toward country music, Cory Asbury said,

"I love organic instruments — guitars and stringed instruments. I think they’re beautiful. There’s something so special about actually playing the instruments. So much of our music is processed. It’s synthesizers, keyboards, all these digital sort of sounds and samples."

The 38-year-old singer stated that he wanted his fans and audience to hear people playing the instruments for real, and not just the digital sounds. He further added that while growing up in North Carolina, he associated a lot with that type of music.

In his music career up until now, Cory Asbury has received Grammy nominations as well as many Dove awards. Reckless Love was, however, the track that gained him the most attention and acted as a turning point. Back in 2022, in an interview with CBN, Cory was asked if he was up for touring, he said,

"It's a great question. I mean, I've never been a big tourer, if you will. I don't necessarily enjoy being out on the road all the time."

His next show has been set for Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Columbus.

Cory Asbury has given some hit songs like Reckless Love, My Inheritance, and Kind. He was also a part of the Bethel Music, from 2015, till a few years ago.