Who is Francine Diaz? Orange and Lemons band walkout incident drama explained 

Pop group Orange and Lemons and actress Francine Diaz are now in the middle of a controversy. This took place after the singer and the band were involved in an event on April 30 at Governor & Vice Governor's Night in San Jose.

Orange & Lemons, an OPM band, allegedly left the stage after Diaz interrupted their performance at an Occidental Mindoro event.

The Filipino band was on stage when Diaz arrived, addressed the crowd, and cued the music for her performance, according to videos circulating online.

Diaz's music was not played so she was left to deliver an acapella version of her performance. This is where The Orange and Lemons singer gestured for the other band members to simply exit the stage.

Diaz is a model, singer, and actress from the Philippines. She gained popularity and became well-known as Cassandra Mondragon in the immensely popular Philippine TV series Kadenang Ginto, which aired from 2018 to 2020. In 2023, she also starred in the mystery-thriller television series Dirty Linen.

Francine Diaz is a popular Filipino actress

Francine Diaz is known for many movies (Image via Instagram / @francinesdiaz and @moonlanegardens)

Francine Diaz was born to JM Diaz and Merdick Saenz-Diaz. At the age of 10, Diaz began her career in entertainment, appearing in guest spots and advertisements. She also used to play small parts in television shows, frequently playing younger versions of the same characters.

Among other honors, she also won a Box Office Entertainment Award and two Anak TV Awards. She was also listed as one of the most significant Filipino figures of 2022 by Preview magazine.

She made her acting debut in the Ipaglaban Mo episode Pagkilala sa Ama in 2014 as Young Ana Mauricio. She played Young Sari in the television drama series Pasión de Amor in 2015.

The Greatest Love, Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, The General's Daughter, The Heiress, Dirty Linen, and Silly Red Shoes are some of Diaz's famous works.

Recently, there appeared to be a misunderstanding between actress-singer Francine Diaz and pop band Orange & Lemons, as both acts went to the stage believing it was their turn to perform.

Orange and Lemons walked out as Francine Diaz took the stage

Orange and Lemons and Francine Diaz recently clashed on-stage (Image via Instagram / @francinesdiaz and @moonlanegardens)

Francine Diaz and the Orange and Lemons band misunderstood on-stage cues during a recent event.

After being introduced by the host and the band setting up their gear, Diaz entered the stage. The guitarist of the group, Clem Castro, appeared to be losing his calm when Francine went on with her performance.

As Orange and Lemons exited the stage, she kept singing her rendition of Love Story by Taylor Swift. The band was observed chatting with the organizers in a bewildered manner as they carried on setting up their instruments.

Soon enough, the band left the stage and Diaz carried on with her act. After they got back, Clem went on the mic to express his annoyance over the whole thing. He said,

"I have to say this: It's for the artists because there should have been 11 of us here, so hopefully no one will interfere. Is it just respect." Via Google Translate

While the videos of the incident are going viral, people are taking sides. Some even believe that the management was at fault.